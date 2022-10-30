The actor earned high praise for his performance as privileged but petulant estate agent Shane Patton, while Alexandra Daddario played his newlywed wife, Rachel, a struggling journalist.

Mike White has an idea to bring back two characters from The White Lotus season 1 for a special one-off episode, star Jake Lacy has revealed.

Viewers were surprised to see their relationship survive the events of the first season as Shane frequently belittled Rachel and allowed trivial status symbols to distract from their honeymoon experience.

Alas, they stuck together and Lacy told RadioTimes.com we may not have seen the last of them, as acclaimed writer White has floated the possibility of a return to The White Lotus in the near future.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"He texted Alex and I from Italy, where they were filming, and he was like, ‘I had this idea for a standalone 30-minute episode, sort of like Linklater-style’," recalled Lacy. "Basically, it's the two of us and another WASP-y, wealthy couple on a yacht in the Caribbean.

"And it starts out as just the banal conversation of the rich and you expect it to grow into something more and it never does. It just stays a stale, boring conversation of platitudes. And then it ends. And I thought, ‘That is brilliant. That is the funniest thing.’"

Lacy hailed the unconventional narrative, which would likely be used to lampoon the lifestyles of the super rich, just as the show's first season did so pointedly.

"To set you up for, ‘Does the boat go down? Does it come out that one of them has slept with the other? Or one is doing cocaine on the lower decks?’ No, it's just four basic a** white people going on about rich WASP-y problems," summarised Lacy.

More like this

Jake Lacy and Alexandra Daddario in The White Lotus SEAC

The actor, who currently stars in Peacock's true crime drama A Friend of the Family, reaffirmed that he would be very happy to come back for more antics in The White Lotus, telling the creator: "I'm in, you can buy my ticket today."

However, he went on to say that any return for himself or Daddario remains only a possibility for the time being, saying nothing would move ahead until such time as season 2 is done.

He added: "Maybe six months from now when the thrill of this new season calms for a moment, he might be like, ‘Are we really going to do a third? Are we going to have anyone back?’"

Several members of The White Lotus cast earned Emmy nominations for their work on the show, which has attracted more top talent to the second season – including Aubrey Plaza, F Murray Abraham and Tom Hollander.

The White Lotus is available on Sky and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.