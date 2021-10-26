One of the most binge-worthy series in Netflix‘s library returned for its third run earlier this month – with dark thriller You reuniting viewers with stalking serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his partner Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

The fast-paced third season saw the pair’s relationship stretched to the limit as they aimed to cover up their murderous behaviour, and many fans will have already reached the show’s thrilling climax.

Books play a central role in the series – Joe is a massive bookwork and used to work at a bookstore – but was the show itself based on a novel? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Netflix’s You based on a book?

The short answer is yes, the show is based on a series of novels by Caroline Kepnes, whose first book, You, was originally published back in 2014.

Kepnes has released three novels in the series so far, with the original followed up by Hidden Bodies in 2016 and You Love Me in 2021.

Is You season 3 based on a book?

Here’s where things get a little more complicated – while You season three is in some ways an adaptation of Kepnes’ novels, the events in the new run do not correspond to the third book in Kepnes’ series (which should come as no surprise, given the new book was only published earlier this year).

Instead, You season three is based – as was the case for the second season – on Hidden Bodies, book two in Kepnes’ series. This is made clear in the opening credits for each episode, although in truth there are some major differences between the book and the new season.

In the books, Love never becomes a killer as she does in the series, while she and Joe do not raise baby Henry together – instead, Joe is arrested in connection with the earlier murders and remains in jail until after the child is born.

Will there be a fourth You book?

The fourth series of You has already been announced by Netflix, and it seems that Kepnes is also planning more books in her series – with the author recently telling The Hollywood Reporter that a fourth novel was in the works and that the pandemic features heavily in the draft.

The next season of the show will likely adapt the third book in Kepnes’ series – but this has not been confirmed just yet, and there’s a chance the show could go in a different direction entirely.

