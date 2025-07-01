The drama is set and filmed in Liverpool, and centres around the Mitchell family, who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse perpetrated by a member of their own family.

The synopsis for Unforgivable says: "Having served his prison sentence, Joe (Schofield) arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Katherine in Unforgivable. BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

"With the support of Katherine (Martin), an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse and to face up to the consequences.

"Simultaneously, his sister, Anna (Friel), is dealing with the enormous impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom (Austin Haynes) and Peter (Fin McParland), and her father, Brian (Threlfall).

Bobby Schofield as Joe in Unforgivable. BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

"The drama examines the extensive ripple effect of abuse from multiple perspectives and how those involved can try to move forwards in the midst of the devastation."

David Threlfall as Brian in Unforgivable. BBC / LA Productions / Kerry Spicer

The series also stars Mark Womack (The Responder), Paddy Rowan (This Town) and Phina Oruche (Magpie Murders) in supporting roles.

Beyond Time, McGovern has also been known for creating shows including The Street, Moving On, Accused, Banished and Broken.

Unforgivable will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

