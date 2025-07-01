Line of Duty and Marcella stars in first look at dark new BBC crime drama Unforgivable
The series comes from Time writer Jimmy McGovern.
The latest drama series from the creator of Time, Jimmy McGovern, is coming to BBC Two and iPlayer this year, and a selection of first-look images have now been released.
The series, titled Unforgivable, is said to explore the impact of grooming and sexual abuse on one family, and the images give us glimpses of stars including Anna Friel (Marcella), Anna Maxwell Martin (Line of Duty), Bobby Schofield (SAS Rogue Heroes) and David Threlfall (Nightsleeper) in character.
The drama is set and filmed in Liverpool, and centres around the Mitchell family, who are dealing with the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse perpetrated by a member of their own family.
The synopsis for Unforgivable says: "Having served his prison sentence, Joe (Schofield) arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release.
"With the support of Katherine (Martin), an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse and to face up to the consequences.
"Simultaneously, his sister, Anna (Friel), is dealing with the enormous impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom (Austin Haynes) and Peter (Fin McParland), and her father, Brian (Threlfall).
"The drama examines the extensive ripple effect of abuse from multiple perspectives and how those involved can try to move forwards in the midst of the devastation."
The series also stars Mark Womack (The Responder), Paddy Rowan (This Town) and Phina Oruche (Magpie Murders) in supporting roles.
Beyond Time, McGovern has also been known for creating shows including The Street, Moving On, Accused, Banished and Broken.
Unforgivable will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
