Smith then opened up about the variety the book series provides.

"What I love about the books and what it enables you to do with the series is it can have slightly different emphases," he said.

"Series 1 was kidnap plot, so it starts and it just rips. And series 2 was the Russian spies in the past being reactivated, and it delved into the past so it had that different kind of energy and feel to it.

"Then 3 was just the scale of it, and the action which became that big set piece shoot-out at the end, which I absolutely love. And then 4 is the darkness of David's backstory and David's decline, and River coping with that, which was all fantastic."

Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Saskia Reeves, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Jack Lowden in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

Going on to speak about season 5, he added: "Then 5 I love because Roddy Ho becomes more central, and it's great to see Chris [Chung] as he's grown and just owned that character. So that's been wonderful to watch, it's really exciting to be doing that.

"And then putting Ho together with characters that might not be able to cope with him - there's real fun to that. The plot as well is, sadly, topical, is the other side to that. It comments on contemporary British politics."

Addressing Herron, Smith then said: "When you wrote it, I'm sure you thought, ‘Oh, that's all going to go away.’ But it feels very relevant."

The official synopsis for season 5 says: "In season 5 of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend.

"When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules - cover your back - always apply."

The series, which has been running since 2022, stars Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Jonathan Pryce and more.

Slow Horses season 5 releases on 25th September 2025 on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Mick Herron & Will Smith are appearing at Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival (17th-20th July) at The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate.

