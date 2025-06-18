Things turn sinister when the crimes start to escalate and one of the exes winds up dead – but who has taken their act of revenge to deadly new heights?

As well as Compston and Edwards leading the cast, it's also been announced that the divorce group of characters includes Meera Syal (Mrs Sidhu Investigates) as Rita, Sharon Rooney (Barbie) as Rachel, Douglas Henshall (Shetland) as Steve, Chaneil Kular (Sex Education) as Tej and Amit Shah (Happy Valley) as Malcolm. So, plenty of recognisable faces lining up for this intriguing drama!

Meera Syal. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Set to star as the police officers who are investigating the murders are Aoife Kennan (Vera) and Rob Malone (The Witcher) as Rosa and Leon, while Niamh Walsh (Jamestown), Wil Coban (The Boys in the Boat), Christina Bennington (Halo) and Eoin Duffy (The Dry) are all set to star in the series also.

Although the Pennington novel is yet to be released and will hit the shelves this October, the book's synopsis gives us a pretty good idea of where things will go and the dark turns set to unfold in the series.

The book's synopsis reads: "Emily had the perfect life – the perfect job, the perfect house, the perfect husband – before she was blindsided and betrayed and lost it all. Now she's sitting in a divorce counselling group wondering how she’ll ever feel okay again. What she wants is her old life back, and these group sessions seem to be the only way she'll be able to move on – past the jealousy, the hurt, and the daydreams of getting revenge.

"And it seems everyone in the group is in the same boat: jilted by an ex-partner and struggling to cope. So over post-therapy drinks, the six divorcées come up with the brilliant idea to get a little payback of their own – Strangers-on-a-Train style, with each getting even on another's behalf. Nothing serious – just enough to disrupt their former partner's picture-perfect lives."

It continues: "Emily is hesitant at first, but the more her old life spins away from her, the less she worries about her morals – plus, they agreed no one would get hurt. But just when the group think they've pulled off the perfect petty crimes, one of the exes is found dead … and then another … and another…

"With DI Rosa Hawkes on their case and the plan spiralling out of control, Emily doesn't know who she can trust, and if divorce taught her anything, it’s that you can’t trust anyone, even the people you love. Especially the people you love. Let alone perfect strangers like these."

The series has been created by Gabbie Asher, who is known for her writing work on The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Call the Midwife, Waterloo Road and The English Game. She will serve as an executive producer on the series alongside author Pennington, with episodes set to be written by Matt Jones (The Split) and Adam Usden (Lupin).

On the order of the new series, Sebastian Cardwell, Paramount's Deputy Chief Content Officer UK, said: “The Revenge Club is a sharp, stylish and darkly funny thriller, brought to life by a brilliant cast and an exceptional creative team. We’re thrilled to be part of this gripping project and to champion it as a standout addition to our expanding slate of bold, original UK content.”

As of now, there's no release date for The Revenge Club but watch this space!

The Revenge Club will be coming to Paramount Plus in the UK and Ireland.

