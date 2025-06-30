Following the set, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement that "there is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech" and that "the BBC needs to explain how these scenes came to be broadcast".

In a statement responding to the issue, a BBC spokesperson said: "Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set were deeply offensive.

"During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language. We have no plans to make the performance available on demand."

Bobby Vylan of Bob Vylan at Glastonbury festival. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the shadow home secretary, Chris Philp, said: "By broadcasting [Bob Vylan’s] vile hatred, the BBC appears to have also broken the law. I call on the police to urgently investigate and prosecute."

He added: "Our national broadcaster should not be transmitting hateful material designed to incite violence and conflict."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting also called Vylan's comments "revolting" when speaking on BBC programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis also shared a statement regarding the performance, saying that "with almost 4,000 performances at Glastonbury 2025, there will inevitably be artists and speakers appearing on our stages whose views we do not share, and a performer's presence here should never be seen as a tacit endorsement of their opinions and beliefs".

She continued: "However, we are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday.

"Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence."

The BBC originally issued a warning that the set included "very strong and discriminatory language", but later removed it from iPlayer entirely.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.