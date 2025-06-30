BBC issues statement following Bob Vylan controversy at Glastonbury 2025
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on the BBC to explain how the scenes came to be broadcast.
The BBC has issued a statement after it became subject to criticism for broadcasting a highly controversial Glastonbury performance by punk group Bob Vylan.
During the performance in question, which took place Saturday 28th June, the group's singer, Bobby Vylan, led chants of "death to the IDF", referring to the Israel Defence Forces, and used the controversial slogan "from the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, free".
Following the set, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement that "there is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech" and that "the BBC needs to explain how these scenes came to be broadcast".
In a statement responding to the issue, a BBC spokesperson said: "Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set were deeply offensive.
"During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language. We have no plans to make the performance available on demand."
Meanwhile, the shadow home secretary, Chris Philp, said: "By broadcasting [Bob Vylan’s] vile hatred, the BBC appears to have also broken the law. I call on the police to urgently investigate and prosecute."
He added: "Our national broadcaster should not be transmitting hateful material designed to incite violence and conflict."
Health Secretary Wes Streeting also called Vylan's comments "revolting" when speaking on BBC programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis also shared a statement regarding the performance, saying that "with almost 4,000 performances at Glastonbury 2025, there will inevitably be artists and speakers appearing on our stages whose views we do not share, and a performer's presence here should never be seen as a tacit endorsement of their opinions and beliefs".
She continued: "However, we are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday.
"Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence."
The BBC originally issued a warning that the set included "very strong and discriminatory language", but later removed it from iPlayer entirely.
