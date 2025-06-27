Instead, Squid Game viewers will find that these five actors give performances just as awkward as the original VIPs featured in season 1, which at least provides a sense of consistency that might have been lost otherwise.

Following backlash to Squid Game's original VIPs, season 1 actor John D Michaels told The Guardian that "non-Korean performers [working in South Korea] often act with dialogue that is translated by a non-native... so it can sound unnatural".

Fellow season 1 VIP actor Daniel C Kennedy added more context in that same interview, noting that "we were all wearing very heavy plaster masks, and sitting on couches that were at least 20-30ft away from the closest VIP".

He added: "We all had to yell our lines vaguely into the air, which added to the weird tonality of the delivery."

It's possible that some of the same problems re-emerged during the filming of season 3, contributing to performances that don't appear quite up to par with the main Squid Game cast.

But who are the people behind the mask? Here's what you need to know about who plays the VIPs in Squid Game season 3.

Who plays the VIPs in Squid Game season 3?

Lee Byung-hun as Frontman in Squid Game season 3. No Ju-han/Netflix

The VIPs in Squid Game season 3 are played by largely unknown actors David Sayers, Jane Wong, Bryan Bucco, Jordan Lambertoni as well as entertainment lawyer Kevin Yorn.

David Sayers is a British actor from Hastings, who has worked in UK-based and international theatre productions. His recent screen credits include a variety of short films and Hindi-language thriller Operation Mayfair.

Jane Wong plays the lone female VIP in Squid Game season 3. She is originally from Hong Kong and her credits include local crime dramas Raging Fire and Bursting Point (see IMDb).

Bryan Bucco is from New Jersey in the US, although his Backstage page notes that he is "conversational" in Korean, and his LinkedIn account reveals that he has taught English as a second language in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Jordan Lambertoni is of French origin, but he too has Korean as a second language (according to IMDb) and recently appeared as an Olympic archer in a local film titled Amazon Bullseye.

Lastly, Kevin Yorn is actually not a professional actor, but an entertainment lawyer who represents Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk through his firm, Yorn Levine (via Deadline).

Squid Game seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

