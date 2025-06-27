That is the appearance of a Hollywood A-lister in a surprise cameo as a recruiter for what seems to be a US version of the games - and it's none other than Cate Blanchett.

Explaining why Blanchett was chosen for this role, director Hwang Dong-hyuk told Tudum: "We thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing.

"And as for why Cate Blanchett, she’s just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn’t love her? So we were very happy to have her appear. We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did.

"If Gong Yoo is the Korean Recruiter, I thought she would be the perfect fit as the American Recruiter, bringing a short but gripping and impactful ending to the story."

Fans were unsurprisingly more than a little shocked to see Blanchett pop up in the series, with one saying in a post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "WHAT IS CATE BLANCHETT DOING HERE WTF IS THAT ENDING".

Another said, "WHAT CATE BLANCHETT IS IN SQUID GAME???????", while one more added: "CATE BLANCHETT WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE?"

Others suggested the scene could lead into an American spin-off of the hit Korean drama, now that it has wrapped up, with Blanchett playing a role in that subsequent series.

Fans should really have expected the unexpected going into the finale, as creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had described the show's ending as, "Crazy. Insane. Nuts."

He had also said he was "still thinking whether it's good or not, but the audience, the viewers will see".

With viewers around the globe watching the final episodes now, we will certainly find out the consensus soon enough.

