Speaking at the Italian Global Series Festival, Gatiss opened up on the possibility of a return to the series, to which he said: "Going back is often very difficult."

Pressed on why another season had never come to fruition, Gatiss said: "Because Benedict and Martin didn't want to do anymore."

Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John Watson (Martin Freeman) in Sherlock. BBC

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Cumberbatch and Freeman's representatives for comment.

Just last year, there was hope for Sherlock fans, with producer Sue Vertue telling Deadline there is a "future" for the series.

"We love that show and there is a future for it," Vertue told Deadline. "One day. Maybe. If everyone wants to do it."

She continued: "I've still got the set in storage somewhere, which is probably rotten, to be honest with you. It's just getting everybody aligned, it's getting the actors to want to do it."

And schedules align they must, and it's certainly no secret just how busy both Freeman and Cumberbatch have been in recent years.

The pair are both part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Everett Ross and Doctor Strange respectively, and have a wealth of other projects under their belt too.

Freeman recently starred in The Responder on BBC One, which has been met with praise upon its release, while Cumberbatch's latest credit includes Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme.

Sherlock is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

