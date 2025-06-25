"With a technology background that makes him different from most politicians, Webb's innovation and purpose are seen as a threat in more ways than one," as per the character description.

But soon, Katherine discovers Webb may be at the heart of a dangerous conspiracy.

The Line of Duty creator will write and executive produce the series and serve as showrunner, and it will be the first collaboration between himself and Madden since Bodyguard in 2018.

Madden's latest projects include Prime Video movie Killer Heat, alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley, as well as TV series Citadel, which is due to return for a second season in 2026.

Mbatha-Raw recently starred in the second season of Apple TV+ series Surface, which aired through February to April earlier this year. Her other recent works include Loki, The Girl Before and Netflix's Lift.

Mercurio recently penned ITV series Breathtaking, a medical drama centred on NHS works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet the writer is best known by most viewers for his work on Line of Duty, which came to an end in 2021, but there have been reports of its return.

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar in Line of Duty. BBC

It had been reported that filming would commence next year after Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar's schedules aligned, but Compston has since poured cold water on it being soon.

Compston said that due to the actors' busy schedules, if a new season were to happen, it would be "a way off".

Speaking to The Sun, Compston revealed: "We're always talking about possibilities and schedules and whatnot. Everybody's got stuff going on at the minute, so I think anything, unfortunately, would be a way off."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.