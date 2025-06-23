In the season 2 finale, that coup went tragically wrong, costing dozens of lives including one of Gi-hun's closest and oldest friends, setting the stage for an even darker third chapter where the once-plucky character is at an all-time low.

It's anybody's guess how Squid Game season 3 will end, but creator and director Hwang has said he "had to make a big decision" in the finale, and it was "so difficult" to settle on the outcome.

Presumably, he's referring to which player or players should come out of the final games unscathed, but other storylines at play include Jun-ho's search for his estranged brother, The Front Man, who is himself locked in a bitter feud with Gi-hun.

On the ending he came up with, Hwang said at the Squid Game season 3 press conference: "I'm still thinking whether it's good or not, but the audience, the viewers will see."

Pressed on what three words he would use to describe the climactic episodes, he teased: "Crazy. Insane. Nuts."

Despite all the success that Squid Game has brought him, Hwang reaffirmed that "it's time to say goodbye" to the show at the end of its third season, as the Korean filmmaker is eager to "move on to my next project".

"I never expected this level of success, how could I? It's crazy... All the experiences I've had on this show will have an impact on the rest of my life, for sure," he continued. "It helped me a lot."

"I've been through a lot of things – good times and bad times, criticism and praise – I hope I can have a best memory out of [launching] this season finale."

Lee in the third season with co-star Park Sung-hoon. Netflix

While the screenwriter is clearly harbouring some nerves about what the reception to Squid Game's ultimate ending will be, his star Lee Jung-jae is more bullish about the conclusion they have produced.

"I'm sure that he went through a lot of internal debate and struggles because, as we all know, it's just a hugely successful series," the actor began. "So when it's a story that big, how do you bring that to closure as director, writer and creator?"

"I know that he listened to a lot of other people's ideas as well – we would have discussions among ourselves, among the cast – but I believe that director Hwang came up with the most adequate, the most unpredictable, the most meaningful and the most intriguing and entertaining ending possible."

Lee added: "Personally, I am very happy with the finale… I can guarantee you it's not going to be what you think."

Squid Game season 3 is coming to Netflix on Friday 27th June 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

