And talking of outrageous, check in with Rosie Jones who tells us about her new sitcom Pushers.

From a South Korean star to an outspoken comedian, it's the usual eclectic mix of an issue. We hope you enjoy it.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Showing item 1 of 2 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Fifty years on from the premiere of Jaws, we reveal how the scenes that scared us witless were filmed.

Bryce Dallas Howard is following in the footsteps of her famous dad Ron Howard - in front of the camera and behind it.

Two documentaries bring to light horrific accounts relating to the first and second Gulf Wars.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.