Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae and the Mitford sisters feature on this week's Radio Times covers
Lee Jung-jae on his rise from South Korean heart-throb to Hollywood star, plus a new drama tells the story of the outrageous family who shocked Britain.
Depending on whether you are a subscriber or you buy your copy at the local shop, this week's issue of Radio Times will either have a cover with Lee Jung-jae, the star of Netflix's global hit Squid Game, or a new period drama called Outrageous about the controversial Mitford sisters. If it's not a story you know, it's the sort of thing that would be very hard to make up as it's so, well, outrageous.
We also have a great chat with Downton's (or as I prefer to call her, Lovejoy's) Phyllis Logan, who for some inexplicable reason has only just got her first lead role in a drama. Starring in 5's cosy crime caper Murder Most Puzzling was, she says, "exhausting" but great fun. See inside this week's issue, where I think she's doing a fantastic job channelling Bake Off's Prue Leith in her new role as Cora Felton, aka The Puzzle Lady.
And talking of outrageous, check in with Rosie Jones who tells us about her new sitcom Pushers.
From a South Korean star to an outspoken comedian, it's the usual eclectic mix of an issue. We hope you enjoy it.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Fifty years on from the premiere of Jaws, we reveal how the scenes that scared us witless were filmed.
- Bryce Dallas Howard is following in the footsteps of her famous dad Ron Howard - in front of the camera and behind it.
- Two documentaries bring to light horrific accounts relating to the first and second Gulf Wars.
