More recently, we've been treated to a series of first-look images of the new drama, which gives us a glimpse at the sisterly bonds to come as well as some of the drama set to come our way.

The official synopsis for the series says: "Outrageous is the story of six aristocratic sisters who refused to play by the rules, their often-scandalous lives making headlines around the world."

Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford, Joanna Vanderham as Diana Mitford, Toby Regbo as Tom Mitford, James Purefoy as Farve, Anna Chancellor as Muv, Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford, Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford, Isobel Jesper Jones as Pam Mitford and Orla Hill as Debo Mitford in Outrageous UKTV

It continues: "Set against the gathering storm clouds of the 1930s, masked by the decadence, frivolity and lavishness of British high society, Outrageous will bring the full, uncensored story of the Mitford sisters to the screen for the first time - a story of family bonds and betrayals, public scandal, political extremism, love, heartache and even imprisonment.

"The show explores how and why these women, unwilling to conform, were so ahead of their time - and what drove them to take their very different, complex and often dangerous paths.

"A family saga like no other, this is the Mitfords as they really were: unapologetic, outrageous and utterly human."

Created and written by Sarah Williams – who is known for her work on Small Island, Flesh and Blood and Becoming Jane – the series is based on Mary Lovell’s biography The Mitford Girls, which tells the true story of the aristocratic English family.

The series stars Bridgerton's Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford, Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford, Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford, Orla Hill as Deborah Mitford, James Purefoy as Farve and Anna Chancellor as Muv.

The rest of the cast also includes Joanna Vanderham as Diana Mitford, Isobel Jesper Jones as Pam Mitford, Toby Regbo as Tom Mitford, Joshua Sasse as Oswald Mosley, Jamie Blackley as Peter Rodd, James Musgrave as Hamish Erskine, Calam Lynch as Bryan Guinness and Will Attenborough as Joss.

Outrageous will air on U&DRAMA and U from Thursday 19th June.

