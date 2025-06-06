Coming to MGM+ on 13th July, the series sees Joe Freeman (son of The Responder actor Martin Freeman) take on his first starring role as teen genius Luke Ellis.

After being kidnapped, Luke awakens at The Institute, "a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did and who are all possessed of unusual abilities".

The synopsis continues: "In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide."

Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis in The Institute. MGM+

The series is being executive produced by King himself and Jack Bender (From), so something tells us this is going to be quite the gripping thriller.

As well as Freeman, the cast of The Institute also includes Ben Barnes, who is known for his roles in Shadow and Bone, Westworld and the Chronicles of Narnia film franchise.

The rest of the cast includes Mary-Louise Parker, Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, Hannah Galway, Julian Richings, Robert Joy and Martin Roach.

Bender, who is known for his work on various acclaimed shows like The Sopranos, Lost and Game of Thrones, is also in the directing chair.

While the first-look pictures of the series don't quite give too much away, it's clear that there's certainly a sense of eeriness about everything. In one picture, we see Luke strapped into a chair with headphones, looking at what seems to be projected images on the walls of a small white room.

Elsewhere, we get a glimpse of Barnes in action as Jamieson, looking serious as he prepares to walk into a building. What is he getting himself into?

The Institute will premiere on MGM+ on 13th July.

