Jones also stars in the six-parter as upstart drug dealer Emily, who, after being made redundant and having her state benefits cuts, begins building an illegal drugs empire to make ends meet.

Rosie Jones and Clive Russell in Pushers.

Like Jones, Emily has cerebral palsy, which has caused others to underestimate and patronise her often.

"What better disguise could there be for criminal activity than to be entirely written off by the same broken system which exists to protect the law?" Channel 4 teased.

Jones will be joined by the likes of Ryan McParland (Halo), Jon Furlong (The Last Kingdom, Adolescence), Lynn Hunter (The Personal History of David Copperfield), Rhiannon Clements (Vera), Ruben Reuter (The Dumping Ground), Libby Mai (We Are Lady Parts), Trevor Dwyer-Lynch (Coronation Street) and Clive Russell (Game of Thrones), who will play Emily's dad Clive.

Pushers will air on Thursday 19th June at 10pm and 10:30pm on Channel 4 and All4.

