Emmerdale airs shock outburst after Paddy Dingle is attacked in ITVX release
A horrific ordeal for Paddy.
**Contains spoilers for Monday's Emmerdale episode (30th June), currently available to stream on ITVX.**
Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) faced a double ordeal in Monday's (30th June 2025) edition of Emmerdale.
As a new week began, Paddy continued to worry about his father Bear Wolf's (Joshua Richards) behaviour, following Bear's violent attack on him last week.
This came as Paddy attempted to carry out a secret memory test on Bear, to check for signs of dementia.
In the aftermath, Bear planned to leave the village for a few months to visit a friend, and Paddy agreed to take him to the station.
But when Paddy spotted a sheep stuck in a fence on Celia's (Jaye Griffiths) farm and headed over to help, a vicious guard dog attacked him!
Spotting the horrifying incident from the car, Bear rushed over to save his son, and called an ambulance.
At the hospital, Paddy was whisked off for surgery as Bear was joined by Paddy's worried wife Mandy (Lisa Riley) in the waiting room.
All seemed to go well, and when the pair were able to see Paddy, he thanked Bear for rescuing him.
But suddenly, Bear's mood changed and he launched a nasty verbal tirade towards a vulnerable Paddy, making out that he wasn't a real man.
A stunned Mandy threw Bear out of the room and comforted Paddy, but when left alone, Paddy let the tears fall.
What brought on Bear's vile rant, and can Paddy recover as he takes in the hurtful words?
