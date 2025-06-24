Elsewhere, Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches) feels betrayed by Ross Barton (Michael Parr) as newcomer Ray (played by Joe Absolom) gets involved in his drugs venture.

Also, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) makes progress with grieving grandfather Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Finally, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) stifles his worries as Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) makes plans to celebrate their engagement.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 30th June - Friday 4th July 2025.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Paddy Dingle is injured in a dog attack amid shock Bear Wolf outburst

Paddy at Celia's farm. ITV

When Paddy spots a sheep caught in a fence on Celia's (Jaye Griffiths) farm, he rushes over to help. But after freeing the sheep, Paddy is terrified when an aggressive dog approaches and attacks him.

Bear manages to save Paddy, but he's gravely injured. At the hospital, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) tries to comfort a traumatised Bear as they wait for Paddy to come out of surgery.

Paddy's beyond grateful to his dad for saving his life, but Mandy is shocked when Bear unleashes a tirade of abuse on Paddy's character.

Paddy is seriously injured. ITV

Mandy hustles Bear out of the room, but it's clear that Bear's harsh words have resonated with Paddy.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press recently, actor Brunt explained: "Bear calls him a pansy, and [says] he's not a man.

"The worst things that a father can say to a son, really, and at the very worst time and at his most vulnerable and he's injured."

Mandy tries to raise her husband's spirits, but Paddy silently sobs over his dad's outburst.

Once back home, Paddy is even more subdued, and a visit from Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) fails to improve his unhappy birthday.

Bear raises the alarm. ITV

Later, Paddy grimly retrieves the bolt gun from the vet's surgery and heads over to Celia's farm to confront her - and to kill the dog.

"He's clearly not thinking straight! But he wants to go and get rid of the dog, not [for] revenge, but he's worried that this dog is absolutely dangerous," said Brunt.

"It's on the loose, it's around where kids are, and he wants to eliminate what's making him feel like that. But really, you'd call the RSPCA or the police, wouldn't you!"

Paddy blames Bear for the disastrous encounter with Celia, and orders Bear to move out. So it seems like the bond between father and son may be broken for good.

Marlon plans an intervention, playing a zombie game with Paddy, but when Paddy fails to get involved, Marlon issues his friend with some feedback.

Marlon stages an intervention. ITV

While we'll have to wait and see if Marlon can get through to Paddy, Brunt described what it was like working with the dog in the tense attack scenes.

"On cue, it would growl and drool and dribble, and it was incredible, it was really, really scary.

"But you realised very soon that it was just a game to it; as soon as it got this ball! The funny thing was, its best friend was this chihuahua that was five per cent of its body mass," he laughed.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

2. Lewis Barton is furious over drug deal as new villain Ray arrives

Ray arrives in the village. ITV

Ross tries to change Lewis's mind about selling the weed to a dealer, with Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) reminding him it's all about saving Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) farm.

Lewis opens up to his brother, and Ross promises to do things his way - but they're unaware that Mack has already made a deal for the drugs.

Lewis can't believe the betrayal when Mack's buyer, none other than dark newcomer Ray, pops by unannounced to check out the crop.

Ross makes a discovery. ITV

With his bond with Lewis fractured, Ross is in no mood to help Mack complete the deal with Ray, and Mack ends up desperate.

When the weed disappears the following day, Ross suspects Mack, but it's soon clear he didn't go through with the sale to Ray.

Ross fears Lewis is holding enough weed to send him down, but Lewis returns to Butlers' and Ross realises Lewis doesn't have the plants - someone else has stolen the weed to sell on the streets.

Who took the crops?

3. Sarah Sugden supports grieving Cain Dingle

Sarah Sugden and Cain Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

While still recovering in hospital after her surgery, Sarah is visited by her 'Grumpy' Cain.

Cain has a lot to cope with, grieving over the death of son Nate (Jurell Carter).

Nate was killed by John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), but Cain and the village at large remain oblivious to this, and Nate's widow Tracy (Amy Walsh) continues to blame Cain for the situation.

But Sarah is pleased when she helps Cain to see that Tracy barring the family from Nate's funeral gives them a chance to have a proper Dingle send-off.

Will Cain find comfort in this? And how long will John's crimes remain undetected?

4. Vinny Dingle is uneasy over Kammy Hadiq

Kammy and Vinny in Emmerdale. ITV

Gabby is busy finalising the guestlist for their engagement party, but Vinny is anxious when Gabby makes it known that Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) will be invited.

Vinny shocked himself when, recently, he almost kissed Kammy.

Kammy has been lightly teasing him ever since, but it's clear that he values Vinny's friendship.

However, Vinny has been uncomfortable around Kammy ever since.

Can Vinny really hide from what's happened as his wedding plans continue?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.