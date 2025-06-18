When John's new husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) visited Robert, who he was once happily married to before events tore them apart, Aaron told Robert to leave him alone for good.

Robert agreed, until John paid his own visit and, after hearing that Aaron and Robert had kissed recently, John threatened Robert.

Robert is now planning to return to the village to destroy John, and with the medic harbouring a sinister penchant for injuring or killing people, we're expecting high drama!

First, though, it's time to deal with that kiss with Robert, and Aaron will soon be made aware that John knows exactly what happened on the day of their wedding.

The question is, how will the couple move on from Aaron's betrayal?

Well, the rush John gets from playing saviour will be at the forefront of his mind, leaving us wondering what he has planned - and for whom.

Meanwhile, in official spoilers for next week's Emmerdale, it seems Aaron and John are back on track, and Aaron will continue to push a struggling Robert away.

So, we can expect the newlyweds to put this week behind them.

We all know, however, that Robert is Aaron's true love - and that twisted John has a shelf life.

As the latest episode continues, there's also another appearance from Robert - but as his suspicions over John rise, what does he have to say?

Whatever John gets up to this week, we know he'll have an unconscious Robert at his mercy in upcoming scenes.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

