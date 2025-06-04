Ruby Miligan's (Beth Cordingly) murder confession leads to a shocking outcome in the latest edition of Emmerdale.

When word reached the locals that a body had been found in the lake, Ruby panicked that it was that of her abusive father Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day), who she killed.

John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) hid his body without revealing its whereabouts, so Ruby, husband Caleb (William Ash), as well as co-conspirators Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) planned an escape.

Cain arranged for Caleb and Ruby to flee to Ireland and stay with Mystic Dingle, who had helped many family members on the run over the years.

But when Caleb went to bed, Ruby left him a note and headed to the police station, where she confessed to the murder of her father.

Soon, Ruby told a detective that Anthony had sexually abused her as a teen, and that a few months ago, she confronted him alone at the lake, where he hit his head and died.

She insisted that Caleb was not involved, but at The Mill, Caleb realised what was happening and panicked, showing Chas his wife's letter.

The police arrived to question Caleb, but he also contacted his solicitor, who interrupted Ruby's interview as a plan of action took its course.

As things look bleak for Ruby, a twist changes everything - but what happens next?

You'll just have to tune in now on ITVX, or watch the hour-long episode from 7pm on ITV.

One thing we do know is that, as the episode draws to a close, police will approach Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh), to inform her that the uncovered body belongs to her estranged husband Nate (Jurell Carter).

With Ruby's unnecessary admission hanging over her, how will she get out of this mess?

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

