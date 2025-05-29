The beloved character crashed the wedding of his ex-husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), to Robert's half-brother John (Oliver Farnworth).

Following the jaw-dropping twist, Emmerdale released a preview clip of Thursday's episode, which saw Aaron question why Robert had showed up.

"To stop you making the biggest mistake of your life," replied Robert.

To protests from John, Aaron stepped away from the altar to approach Robert, who quipped that he must have "forgotten my invitation".

Aaron let out a huffed laugh, but all eyes were on him for his next move, with the former husbands having not seen each other for almost 6 years after Robert was imprisoned for murder.

Robert fights for Aaron. ITV

It's safe to say that Aaron has quite a big reaction, but will he allow Robert's presence to derail his nuptials?

Robert is determined to stop Aaron marrying John, but you'll have to tune in now on ITVX, or watch tonight (Thursday 29th May 2025) at 7.30pm on ITV, to find out exactly how it plays out.

More than a few run-ins await Robert, as he finds himself in a very different village to the one he left behind in 2019.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There are welcome nods to the past as old ground is revisited with Aaron, but how will secret killer John respond to this first meeting with sibling and love rival Robert? You won't want to miss this.

Crucially, there are also answers as to just how Robert got out of prison.

Fans will recall that in 2021, Luke Posner (Max Parker), brother of Lee (Kris Mochrie) who Robert killed after he goaded him about raping Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), had also attacked Lee the very same day.

This lead was dismissed by Robert at the time, but he will reveal he had a change of heart.

In an interview shared by ITV, actor Hawley has teased how Robert's arrival will impact Aaron.

"It's a massive dilemma for Aaron, who's found John as a new love in his life and then he's got Robert, who used to be the love of his life, turn up! He's got a massive decision to make. I guess all the weight is on Aaron's shoulders."

He also hinted at secrets to uncover about Robert, and whether he could play a part in John's downfall: "What's Robert doing there, has he got ulterior motives, does he know something about John?

"How has he even found out that this wedding was taking place? There's a lot to unpick and so much to be revealed over the next few nights."

Hawley also delighted fans with the news that he will be returning to Emmerdale for good.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.