Elsewhere, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is forced to face that he needs extra help after a series of falls.

Also, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) gets an unwelcome reminder of the recent past.

Finally, will Dawn Fletcher (Oliva Bromley) heed a warning from Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper)?

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 2nd June - 6th June 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Will Ruby Miligan confess to Anthony Fox's murder?

Ruby reveals her torment. ITV

With the body in the lake found and no one yet aware of its identity, Ruby, Caleb Miligan (William Ash), Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) are terrified that it is Anthony.

Given that John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) refused to disclose where he disposed of Anthony, it's an understandable assumption, and a shaken Ruby is so convinced that she decides to confess.

Caleb suggests they flee instead, and while she agrees, with Cain making enquiries about them visiting some Irish relatives, Ruby slips out and leaves her husband a note.

Alone at the police station, Ruby starts by revealing the years of abuse her father inflicted on her.

As Caleb panics to find Ruby missing, Ruby tells the detective that Caleb had nothing to do with Anthony's disappearance.

But then the interview is interrupted by the arrival of a solicitor.

Chas spirals to hear of Ruby's whereabouts, but Caleb assures her that his solicitor has a plan.

The police arrive to question Caleb, and Chas hides Ruby's note.

Can they get Ruby out of this mess, or will the truth be exposed?

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

2. Nate Robinson's body is found – and Cain Dingle is under suspicion

Tracy hears that Nate's body has been found. ITV

Soon, the body in the lake is confirmed to be Nate's, and the police visit his estranged wife Tracy (Amy Walsh) with the shattering news.

At the farm, Cain and Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) are blindsided when DC Cole reveals the news, telling Cain that Nate's body is too decomposed for him to see his son.

Cain is under suspicion. ITV

Tracy recounts Nate's last days in the village, and Cain is soon in the frame due to his attack on Nate the same day.

Cain is at boiling point while under questioning, but even Chas begins to worry that he could be guilty as the family mull over Cain's motives.

Is Cain burying his distress? ITV

Cain offers support to Tracy, but he's so strangely contrite that Tracy grows suspicious.

Cain reels when DC Cole arrives with a big update on Nate's case, but what have they learned?

And where is true killer John?

3. Eric Pollard suffers a fall

Pollard refuses help. ITV

Pollard shuns Tracy's offer of help, but soon regrets trying to manage alone when he has a fall and there's no one around to help him.

In hospital, Pollard doesn't recall what happened, and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) urge him to consider getting some support at home.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pollard feels insulted and patronised, and stands firm on coping alone despite the progression of his Parkinson's disease.

But as he struggles with everyday tasks, Kerry calls a home-help company.

Kerry tries to make Pollard see sense. ITV

After another fall, Pollard finally accepts the help he needs.

Will he be happy with the resolution?

Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

4. April Windsor faces a distressing reminder of her time on the streets

Marlon worries for April. ITV

April is struggling to revise for her GCSEs, and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is upset for his daughter when she struggles to sit an exam due to panicking.

Belle suggests that April might benefit from redoing the year, and Marlon is left more hopeful.

Meanwhile, April gets a trial shift for a summer job with Belle at Take A Vow, and finds herself filming a christening.

April's new job brings fresh turmoil. ITV

But April is cold with fear when she recognises the father of the baby as one of the men who threatened to urinate on her while she was sleeping on the streets.

As the event goes off the rails and Marlon and Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) watch on, will April confront the disgusting man?

5. Belle Dingle gives new investor Dawn Fletcher an ultimatum

Dawn starts work with Belle. ITV

Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) suggests to Dawn that they take over the Home Farm weddings, independent of Take A Vow.

But Dawn pitches herself as Belle's new business partner.

Belle makes Dawn promise that Take A Vow will never take money from Joe, leaving Dawn with a decision to make.

When Joe offers to loan Dawn the money to invest behind Belle's back, Dawn is torn. What will she decide?

Later, Dawn is eager for her first day, but has she secretly taken Joe's cash injection?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.