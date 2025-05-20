Elsewhere, Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) has a plan to thwart Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).

Also, Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches) wants the truth about birth mother Emma Barton's (Gillian Kearney) death. Will Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) secret be safe?

Finally, there's painful news for Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) at the hospital.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 26th May - 30th May 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. John Sugden fears Aidan Moore will destroy his wedding

John packs a bag to leave in Emmerdale. ITV

On the day of John and Aaron's wedding, John is being supported by half-sister Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) as they get ready for the occasion.

But John is tormented by nightmares of being arrested for Nate Robinson's (Jurell Carter) murder, with the lake where he left the body being dredged that day due to the slurry leak which, ironically, was caused by John himself.

When Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) announces dredging has begun, John panics and packs his bags to flee the village. Aaron catches his fiancé mid-escape, but John manages to reassure him that it's just pre-wedding jitters.

Aaron finds John trying to leave. ITV

Once Aaron leaves, John heads off, driving away and hiding out near the lake. John then receives a loving text from Aaron, just as workers down tools and he hears that the dredging of the lake has been cancelled.

With that, John decides to go through with the wedding after all, only for Aidan's mum, Cathleen, to bring news that Aidan is asking for him, having woken up from his coma.

The same day continues through the rest of the week's episodes, with John continuing to have nightmares as he envisions the new threat of Aidan interrupting his big day.

Aaron jumps to the wrong conclusion. ITV

Snapping back to reality, John is concerned over Aidan's progress, and promises Cathleen he has time to visit. Concerned, Aaron sees John leaving with Cathleen and fears the worst as he follows them to the hospital.

Aaron witnesses John visiting Aidan and mistakenly takes this as a sign that John still loves his ex – unaware that actually, John is trying to contain his many secrets.

Despite John's protests, a heartbroken Aaron calls off the wedding, but it's certainly not over yet...

2. Will John Sugden and Aaron Dingle wed amid killer John's nightmares?

John has several visions ITV

John has another vision of the wedding ceremony, in which Aaron backs out and claims not to trust John, before John snaps back to reality to watch Aaron driving away from him.

At the Woolpack, Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Victoria awkwardly cover for the missing grooms as the guests grow more and more impatient over the delay.

Will John wed Aaron? ITV

John pleads his case with Aaron, who remains unreadable over whether to go ahead with the nuptials. After much tension, Aaron and John finally head to the venue, with Aaron having apparently decided to get wed after all.

But with best man Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) mysteriously absent (more on this below), Aaron enlists Paddy (Dominic Brunt) as his new best man and the ceremony begins.

Will the couple say 'I do'?

3. Lewis Barton demands the truth about Emma Barton's murder

Ross and Lewis Barton. ITV

Ross Barton (Michael Parr) takes half-brother Lewis out kayaking and sneakily steals his house keys, later roping Mack into stealing Lewis's cannabis plants while they're out.

Mack has no luck when he searches Lewis's place, but just as he calls Ross, he stumbles upon the cannabis farm in the attic.

The stash is far too big for Mack to take it, while Ross panics when Lewis wants to head home.

Will Moira's crime be revealed? ITV

Lewis then gets an alert that he has an intruder in his attic, and when he recognises Mack, he demands an explanation from Ross.

Through his phone app, Lewis speaks to a trapped Mack, and Ross admits to arranging the robbery.

Lewis issues an ultimatum – he'll let Mack out of his attic, if Ross tells him the truth about their mum, Emma's death.

Will Ross comply, exposing Moira's crime?

4. Joe Tate schemes against Billy Fletcher

Dawn and Joe in Emmerdale. ITV

Joe and Dawn Fletcher's (Olivia Bromley) romance is derailed when a social worker arrives to investigate a safeguarding concern.

But Dawn and Billy are relieved when the social worker confirms no further action is needed, while Joe realises he has a lot of work to do with Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison) as she goes missing on his watch.

Billy wants Dawn and the kids to move out of Home Farm to get away from Joe, but Dawn refuses.

Billy accuses her of still having feelings for Joe, but Dawn is exhausted by the constant battles.

Joe later comes up with a plan, but what is it and will it work?

5. Sarah Sugden faces devastating cancer diagnosis

Sarah confides in Jacob. ITV

Sarah heads to the hospital alone to collect her biopsy results, and the consultant confirms that she has the early stages of cervical cancer.

Troubled Sarah struggles to take in all the information, but is relieved to hear she may still be able to get pregnant.

Sarah bumps into Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) who's on shift, and she crumbles and tells him of her diagnosis.

Jacob comforts her, but when he asks how they found the cancer, Sarah is disappointed by Jacob's tepid reaction when she reveals she wants a baby.

Jacob comforts Sarah. ITV

She's shocked when Jacob bluntly explains the impact of losing a mum on any child, referencing Sarah's life-limiting condition Fanconi anaemia.

Jacob thinks Sarah is selfish for wanting a baby, but he's astounded to realise that he's the only one who knows about both the cancer and her IVF plans.

Will Sarah's loved ones find out what she's going through?

Anyone affected by Sarah's story can find out more information or seek support via Macmillan.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

