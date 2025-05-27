John imagined Aidan uttering the words: "You tried to kill me," before he snapped back to reality and a calmer Cathleen told John he didn't need to visit Aidan today.

But, desperate to conceal his dark crimes, John insisted he wanted, and needed, to come with her to the hospital.

Aaron, and John's half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), saw John and Cathleen leaving in his van, and Aaron believed that John was jilting him.

At the hospital, John secured some alone time with Aidan.

"I tried to show you how much you needed me," said John. "How lucky you were to have me. I saved you, and I risked my own life to do it. And it is only because you were too weak that it ended like it did – like this."

"No," argued a vulnerable Aidan. "You," he added as he discreetly tried to use the button for emergency assistance.

John caught Aidan and stopped him, before taking out a syringe and hovering menacingly over him.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

John explained that he had planned to use something painless to end Aidan's life, but was limited on what he could get hold of so quickly.

Turning off Aidan's monitor, John revealed he would inject the man with air, which would go unnoticed by the medical staff – but Aidan would suffer.

Aidan begged for his life, but John said that Aidan would "twist it and lie, and I can't have that".

But, at the last minute, John was unable to go through with his plan to kill Aidan.

However, Aidan later slipped back into a coma after a cardiac arrest – with John eventually raising the alarm after considering leaving him for dead.

A returning Cathleen was distraught, while Aaron arrived to confront John over what he thought were John's lingering feelings for Aidan.

John angrily turned on Aaron as he tried to stop him leaving, but Aaron was adamant that he would not be marrying John.

Can John turn things around? And has he thwarted Aidan for good?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.