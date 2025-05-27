The week's episodes are all set on the day of John's wedding to Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), and on Tuesday (27th May 2025), John imagined his ex, Aidan Moore (Geoff Dignan), interrupting the ceremony to expose John for putting him in a coma.

In reality, John had just agreed to visit Aidan in hospital with his mother Cathleen (Julia Watson), and Aaron was thrown to see the pair driving away together.

Aidan had recently regained consciousness, and when he saw John, he immediately spoke his name, before uttering "No," unnerving John.

John asked Cathleen to leave him alone with Aidan, and it was clear that Aidan held more secrets about John.

"Why did you have to start talking?" John asked menacingly, and it wasn't long before the visit took a horrifying turn.

You'll just have to tune into Emmerdale now on ITVX to find out what John's next move is.

Or, if you prefer, you can wait until the episode airs at 7.30pm on ITV.

But when Aaron heads to the hospital to track down John, he comes to believe that his fiancé is still in love with Aidan.

John insists this isn't the case, but Aaron calls off the wedding.

Just how far has John gone to protect his sinister secrets?

And will Aaron change his mind?

Official spoilers have teased that Aaron does indeed make it to the altar with John, but it remains to be seen whether the couple will say 'I do' before John's murderous crimes are revealed.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

