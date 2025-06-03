Elsewhere, Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) seizes an opportunity while helping out Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson).

Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) puts granddaughter Eve Dingle (Bella James) in serious danger, while Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) makes a shock decision about his future.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 9th June - Friday 13th June 2025.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Killer John Sugden schemes as Tracy Robinson comes under suspicion for Nate Robinson's murder

John tries to help Cain - and cover his own tracks. ITV

John is questioned by the police about the day Nate disappeared, and he hopes he's said enough to protect new uncle-in-law Cain.

Sam Dingle (James Hooton) can't help berating Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) for her accusations, and a rattled Cain voices his suspicions that Tracy is responsible for Nate's death.

Tracy tries to defend herself, but little do they all know that the real killer has just married into the Dingles! John later tries to reassure Cain that the police will find something else to focus on, and John soon formulates a plan.

Tracy is in the spotlight. ITV

The next day, the police arrive at Tug Ghyll with a search warrant, and Tracy insists it's pointless, but is gobsmacked when they find Nate's phone in daughter Frankie's playhouse!

Tracy is terrified as she is taken to the station for questioning, and she's baffled to learn that there's no record of the removal man who collected Nate's things.

Tracy returns home and confronts Cain, making it clear she still suspects him of Nate's murder, and battle lines are drawn.

Will Vanessa help Tracy? ITV

The police eventually reveal they believe Nate was killed on the day he was supposed to leave for Shetland, and Tracy claims she was with Vanessa for the entire day.

Vanessa is troubled when Tracy asks her to corroborate her alibi, and when the police visit her, Vanessa is like a deer in the headlights.

Tracy and Ruby at war! ITV

Will she back up Tracy's version of events?

Also this week, Tracy and Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) end up in a row at the Woolpack, and Tracy slaps Ruby as onlookers rush to break up the fight.

What has caused the altercation?

Will Tracy's innocence be proven, and has scheming John framed her?

2. Kammy Hadiq steals from Home Farm after plea for help from oblivious Vinny Dingle

Kammy and Vinny team up. ITV

Vinny is horrified to realise he's forgotten the anniversary of his and Gabby Thomas's (Rosie Bentham) first kiss, and he enlists Kammy's help for a plan.

The pair sneak into Home Farm, but Kammy is gobsmacked by the luxury of the place and clocks Clemmie Reed's (Mabel Addison) new phone.

Gabby is thrilled. ITV

Vinny encourages Kammy to focus on what they came for, and later at the scrapyard, Gabby is delighted by the romantic scene laid out by Vinny and Kammy.

The couple are head over heels in love as they enjoy their romantic evening, but as for Kammy, he makes arrangements to sell on Clemmie's phone, which he took from Home Farm.

Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) is quick to suggest that Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) might be behind the missing phone, but will he discover Kammy's involvement?

3. Bear Wolf causes a dangerous situation for young granddaughter Eve Dingle

Paddy fears Eve has been put in danger. ITV

Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) persuade Bear to go and see Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) about his insomnia.

When Bear returns, he promises Eve some sweets if she stays quiet, and she agrees.

Bear heads out, but Eve soon gets bored and finds Bear's box of sleeping pills in the kitchen.

When Mandy and Paddy wake from an accidental nap, they're terrified to see Eve's been in Bear's pill box.

Has Eve take any of the tablets?

4. Eric Pollard shocks Kerry Wyatt with a big decision

Pollard has a birthday bash. ITV

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) throws Pollard a surprise birthday party for his 80th.

But she's shocked to hear he's planning to sell his house.

Is Eric planning to move away from the village, or is he simply looking to downsize?

The news comes days after Eric has suffered a series of falls at home, after which he begrudgingly accepts help as he lives with Parkinson's disease.

What is his next move?

Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

