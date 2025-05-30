Hear us out - of course, we want to see 'Robron' back together again, but we're deeming that inevitable, so it doesn't need spelling out.

But when it comes to their relationship, we want to see the ITV soap take a much softer, calmer pace than what transpired this week.

That's not to say we weren't totally enthralled by the scenes between Hawley and Miller, whose on-screen chemistry remains as warm and captivating as ever.

Robert simply had to come back for Aaron, and nobody wanted to see the latter marry John (Oliver Farnworth). Although that's exactly what happened in the end, we know that this isn't, in fact, the end.

The unravelling of John's crimes, coinciding with a slow burn into Robert and Aaron's eventual, soap version of a happy ever after, is the goal here. For that to happen, Robert mustn't go in all guns blazing the next time the opportunity arises.

Aaron and John got married despite Robert's attempts to stop the wedding. ITV

Yes, Robert turning wedding-crasher made for a truly epic cliffhanger, and his 'miss me?', a throwback to Hawley's 2014 entrance, was perfect. It was pure, soap gold.

But Aaron's brutal punch and Robert's cocky attitude, while both very in-character, were an arguably jarring mix, and so it was a blessing that they didn't resume their romance there and then.

Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) summed it up when she branded Aaron and Robert as "toxic". Although this hasn't always been the case, we can't really blame her for this statement, given how their first meeting in almost six years played out.

Given that Robert had selflessly set Aaron free when he was jailed, wanting him to move on no matter how much it broke Robert's own heart, was his present-day audacity misplaced?

We, and Aaron, haven't forgotten the mess he was left in when Robert filed for divorce without so much as an "it's over" sent his way. So, a tad more remorse and a little less arrogance is needed. Oh, and less violence; unless they're fighting for their lives against John!

Where the dangerous medic is concerned, we say: let Robert run wild. Ideally, he'll be the one to expose that twisted saviour complex and the subsequent killing of Nate (Jurell Carter).

Robert's confidence, while not ideal elsewhere, was at least a joy to behold in the face of John's defiance, and we still hope he'll bring all his sass when he graces us with his permanent presence.

Ryan Hawley as Robert Sugden and Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle during happier times in Emmerdale. ITV

We're not suggesting Robert avoid the cheek and charm altogether with Aaron. But what made their early era so engaging was Robert's ability to switch between egotistical with everyone else, and gentle and sincere with Aaron.

The elephants in the room, like the end of their marriage, and all things John, must be dealt with before Robert goes full-on Smugden.

That conversation on the bridge certainly didn't feel like closure, so when the time comes (and we'll be patient), we're due a Robert and Aaron heart-to-heart without the flippant remarks. Think reunion 2.0 back in 2018.

As frustrating as Victoria's (Isabel Hodgins) obliviousness to John's true nature is, she had it right when she reprimanded Robert for his handling of the situation, and that's a good sign that Emmerdale will take this story in the right direction going forward.

This week was, undoubtedly, just a taster of the Robert we must get to know all over again, and we know that the soap will have a gameplan, so of course the show never intended for the pair to just pick up where they left off.

What we need to see next, then, is a more tentative approach. By all means, let the chaos and drama reign across all other elements of their stories, from John's downfall to whatever secrets Robert may be hiding now.

As for Aaron and Robert's love story, though, the less heightened and more natural, the better.

It will be all the more magical for it.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

