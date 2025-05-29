Attempting to proceed with his vows to John, Aaron struggled to speak, and ran out of the village hall.

Finding Robert at the bridge, Aaron demanded to know why Robert had rocked up to ruin his big day, and Robert replied: "You know why.

"Because every single second I spent inside, I never stopped being in love with you."

We learned that Robert had changed his mind about Luke Posner's (Max Parker) confession over the death of rapist Lee (Kris Mochrie), pursuing the lead to help his own murder case.

Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Now, instead of attending his probation meeting that day, Robert had gone to find Aaron, who was incredulous as a cocky Robert insisted he was always coming back for him.

Robert then acknowledged Aaron's halted nuptials, reviving an iconic line from their affair era, telling him: "Don't get cold feet! You'll make me think I fell for a quitter."

Walking away, Aaron was stopped in his tracks when Robert pointed out Aaron wouldn't have looked for him if he didn't still love him too.

Aaron reminded him that it was Robert, not him, who cut all contact and ended their marriage, and Robert admitted that he regretted ever making that decision.

Robert kissed him, and Aaron briefly responded before pushing him away. But within seconds, Aaron was back in Robert's arms and kissing him once more.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The pair were caught by Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), who fumed at Robert and, while understanding of Aaron's dilemma, she encouraged him to get to John before Robert could reveal their kiss.

John and Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) went looking for Aaron, only to find Robert at their father Jack's (Clive Hornby) grave.

Robert was at his sassy best as he spoke to John for the first time, while John taunted him over Aaron moving on.

As Robert declared that John was merely a "sticking plaster", a fight broke out between Robert and John, just as Aaron approached and broke things up.

Given the chance to expose their kiss, Robert opted not to say anything, but as John returned to the venue in the hope that Aaron would join him, Robert urged Aaron to choose between them.

"I'm not asking you to choose me. I'm asking you to choose us."

What will Aaron decide? And will killer medic John's crimes remain concealed in the meantime?

Whatever Aaron decides, star Hawley has teased that there's much more to Robert's comeback than the love of his life.

"We've been filming some great stuff, there’s a lot more to Robert's return than just the value of opening the door," he shared.

"There's lots of drama, lots of conflict. There’s the dilemma for Aaron and John and also his return affects so many other people in the village.”

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.