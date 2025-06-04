Emmerdale star opens up on future of Matty and Amy's adoption story
Could there be some hope ahead for bereaved Matty?
Ash Palmisciano has shared hopes that his Emmerdale character Matty Barton could one day honour the adoption storyline he and his late wife Amy (played by Natalie Ann Jamieson) were pursuing before her untimely death.
Amy died in February after a limousine she was in with several other village women plunged into a frozen lake, where she saw the body of Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter). The moment was nominated for a British Soap Award.
She fell through the ice and, although Amy was rescued, she suffered a cardiac arrest in hospital and tragically passed away.
Now, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards 2025, Palmisciano reflected on Amy and Matty's journey, and whether Matty could still, when the time is right, go on to adopt a child alone.
"Maybe. I mean, that would be so beautiful, wouldn't it?" said the actor.
"Especially if it was [in] honour of Amy, you know. I would actually love that. Who knows? We'll have to see, have to see."
In the meantime, after the recent turmoil on-screen, he revealed that "I'm just avoiding any limos at this point".
Co-star Jamieson chipped in: "We're never travelling by limo again - train or car only!"
Asked about filming the crash and lake scenes, Jamieson told RadioTimes.com, "It was amazing. It really was incredible. It was, like, a month to five weeks or something that it took us to do the whole thing.
"But it was incredible. I've never done anything like that in my career, and it was challenging. It was cold, it was emotional. So then when I watched it on the TV, it came alive, it was just all worth it. It was amazing."
On saying farewell to Jamieson, Palmisciano explained just how upsetting it was to lose that working relationship.
"Losing Nat and everybody, it was really sad, you know, from a personal point of view. I love working with Nat, so it was really, really sad. So the tears were, you know, some of them were genuine, you know.
"I was really, really gutted. And, you know, a lot of us are still talking about Nat as if she's still there."
Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.