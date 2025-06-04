She fell through the ice and, although Amy was rescued, she suffered a cardiac arrest in hospital and tragically passed away.

Now, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards 2025, Palmisciano reflected on Amy and Matty's journey, and whether Matty could still, when the time is right, go on to adopt a child alone.

"Maybe. I mean, that would be so beautiful, wouldn't it?" said the actor.

"Especially if it was [in] honour of Amy, you know. I would actually love that. Who knows? We'll have to see, have to see."

In the meantime, after the recent turmoil on-screen, he revealed that "I'm just avoiding any limos at this point".

Co-star Jamieson chipped in: "We're never travelling by limo again - train or car only!"

Asked about filming the crash and lake scenes, Jamieson told RadioTimes.com, "It was amazing. It really was incredible. It was, like, a month to five weeks or something that it took us to do the whole thing.

"But it was incredible. I've never done anything like that in my career, and it was challenging. It was cold, it was emotional. So then when I watched it on the TV, it came alive, it was just all worth it. It was amazing."

On saying farewell to Jamieson, Palmisciano explained just how upsetting it was to lose that working relationship.

"Losing Nat and everybody, it was really sad, you know, from a personal point of view. I love working with Nat, so it was really, really sad. So the tears were, you know, some of them were genuine, you know.

"I was really, really gutted. And, you know, a lot of us are still talking about Nat as if she's still there."

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

