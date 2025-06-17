John, also Robert's half-brother, told their half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) that he knew Aaron was actually going to see Robert, and Vic explained that she had pressured Aaron to visit.

While John despaired over the state of his two-week marriage, Aaron joined Robert at the prison, and things became emotional when Robert brought up the death of Aaron's sister Liv (Isobel Steele).

Aaron was not impressed that Robert was using the sensitive subject to get close to him again, but Robert reminded his ex-husband that he had loved Liv too.

When Aaron pointed out that Robert hadn't bothered to get in touch after Liv passed away, Robert apologised, explaining he hadn't wanted to make Aaron's pain any worse.

Ryan Hawley as Robert Sugden and Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle on their wedding day in 2018 in Emmerdale. ITV

Happy memories were referenced from their time as a family with Liv, who had moved in with Aaron as a teenager, at which point Robert had also helped to raise her.

The conversation took a turn when Robert brought up his suspicion that John had reported him for breaking the terms of his probation, and Aaron controversially admitted that, actually, he had been the one to call the police.

Shocked, Robert asked why, and Aaron confessed that he needed Robert as far away from him as possible to avoid temptation.

Aaron knew that if Robert was nearby, he would end up coming after him and they'd only leave another mess in their wake.

Robert vowed never to leave Aaron's side again, but Aaron said he had chosen John, and asked if Robert really loved him.

"Forever," Robert replied.

With that, Aaron urged Robert to stay away, and a devastated Robert agreed to do so.

But as Aaron remained teary-eyed, we knew that, deep down, his heart wasn't really in this decision.

Meanwhile, John informed Vic that he had a plan, and we next saw him sitting in the visiting room with Robert.

John seethed as Robert brought up their late father Jack (Clive Hornby), exposed his recent kiss with Aaron and branded John "odd".

Robert and John had a showdown in Emmerdale. ITV

Soon, John threatened Robert that he'd better be careful, ominously adding that, "If I wanted your life, I really could take it."

Robert confirmed that he had been planning to respect Aaron's wishes and steer clear of the village.

But now, he was hellbent on heading home to open Aaron's eyes to dodgy John, who is far more sinister than Robert realises.

Aaron, meanwhile, was given a pep talk by Vic, who updated him on John's whereabouts.

But as Aaron planned to make amends with John, he took out his wallet, which carried a photo of himself with Liv.

Unfolding the picture, Robert was revealed to be hidden alongside them, and Aaron appeared to seal his choice by ripping up the image of Robert and throwing it in the bin.

Despite this, and every word Aaron had said, we only had to look at him to see that his love for Robert is still very much alive.

Will the path back to true love be rocky? Always. But we have no doubt that 'Robron' will make it.

The question is, how will John deal with the revelation of that kiss, and can Robert bring down his evil sibling?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

