Aaron greeted Robert with a punch, but it wasn't long before the pair were kissing!

After this passionate moment, John and Robert came to blows, and Aaron ultimately married John, adamant that Robert would remain in his past.

Next week, however, with Robert back behind bars for breaking his probation, Aaron decides to see Robert in prison after the latter's sister, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), reveals that Robert is in a bad way.

Robert then gets an unexpected visit from a hostile John.

John makes a threat to Robert ITV

Teasing what fans can expect, actor Hawley explained: "John comes to speak to Robert and they have it out, to some extent."

John soon dishes out a threat, but instead of deterring Robert, this has the opposite effect.

"They're quite tense scenes," he added, "which end in Robert vowing to come back to the village and expose John for the man he believes him to be, which is not the right man for Aaron."

Discussing the moment Aaron comes to see Robert, Hawley shared: "They're really big scenes, some lovely scenes, there's a nice journey throughout it and I was really pleased with the writing. I think they were fantastically written."

Expanding on how the conversation unfolds between the much-loved former couple, Hawley promised: "It's really emotional. There are things they haven't had the chance to say to each other for six years, so there's a lot to be revealed."

Aaron and Robert were torn apart when Robert was imprisoned for murder in 2019, after which Robert cut off all contact.

But now, Robert is due to head home for good, and this coincides with, we hope, the unravelling of secret murderer John.

Viewers can catch this special episode of Emmerdale on Tuesday 17th June on ITV and ITVX.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

