Emmerdale sets up killer John Sugden's latest Nate scheme in ITVX release
He aims to take the heat off Cain – and cover his own tracks.
**Contains spoilers for Monday's Emmerdale episode (9th June), currently available to stream on ITVX.**
Killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) formed a new scheme as he continued to cover his tracks in the latest instalment of Emmerdale.
With the body of Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) now found, his father Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) found himself under suspicion as Nate's wife Tracy (Amy Walsh) pointed the finger.
On Monday (9th June), Sam Dingle (James Hooton) insists that Cain is innocent and orders Tracy to stop, while John is called in for police questioning, as he was the last person to see Nate.
Viewers are well aware that John accidentally killed Nate and disposed of his body in the lake.
So, at the station, John hopes to keep his secret at bay, and ease husband Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) worries as he tries to protect Cain with his responses.
In the village later, Cain wonders if Tracy is deflecting with her accusations towards him.
Tracy is astounded when Cain and the Dingles stare her down, genuinely considering that she may be behind Nate's death.
But with the police still focused on him, Cain spirals as he fears being sent down for a crime he didn't commit, all while grieving for the son he never watched grow up.
John comforts Cain, and as he assures him that the police will soon look elsewhere, John comes up with a plan.
As Tracy is set to be next on the police's radar, is John about to frame her?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
