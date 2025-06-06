When the police told Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) that the body in the lake is Nate's, Tracy informed them of Cain's attack on Nate on the last day he was seen.

With Cain having failed to mention this himself, he was hauled in for questioning and found himself well and truly in the frame for his son's death.

Cain offered his phone log as evidence that he had called Nate a few weeks ago, and that someone had answered at the time.

Cain was eventually released, but, haunted by memories of the vicious beating Cain had given Nate right in front of her, Tracy became convinced that Cain was guilty.

Little does she know that John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) was on the other end of that phone call, and that he injected Nate with something to treat his injuries, before Nate suffered a bad reaction and died.

As the ITV soap continues, Cain is still reeling from the reality that Nate is never coming back, and soon, DC Cole arrives with a shocking development on the case.

What have the police found out?

You'll have to tune in via ITVX, or at 7:30pm on ITV, to find out, but tensions rise when Tracy takes action, and a huge accusation is made.

How will everyone react?

Next week, the tables turn when Cain voices his own suspicions about Tracy, but how does she suddenly become the latest suspect?

And with true culprit John right under everyone's noses, how long will it take for him to be exposed?

