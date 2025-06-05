Giles has appeared intermittently on Emmerdale since 2001, with her latest stretch coming to an end in 2023, as Bernice was written out in a storyline that saw her move to Portugal.

Shortly after her departure, Giles told The Sun that she was "enjoying doing lots of different things" but would "never say never" to returning to Emmerdale at some point down the line.

According to the tabloid, this reprisal is strictly temporary, with filming of Giles's limited scenes due to take place within weeks.

A source told The Sun: "Everything is being kept very hush hush but of course Bernice's return is a big deal as one of the soap's most loved characters. And Samantha being back among the cast is a real win too, as everyone loves working with her."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment on this unconfirmed casting report.

Bernice has had a tumultuous history with bride-to-be daughter Gabby, having been an inconsistent presence in her life during her formative years, which were marred by the untimely death of her father, Ashley (played by John Middleton).

She was present for Gabby's previous attempt at marriage to the closeted Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope), who stunned her shortly before the ceremony by revealing that he actually had feelings for another man.

Hopefully, this second engagement ends on a more positive note, but regular viewers know all too well that weddings rarely unfold without some sort of incident in the ever-dramatic land of soap.

The question then becomes, what drama could emerge from Bernice's return to the Dales? She certainly hasn't been a shy and retiring character in the past, so expect a grand entrance should this report prove accurate.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

