Of course, viewers have been well aware for weeks now that the wedding is a sham, with Nicky only marrying Gabby as part of his ruthless secret dad Caleb's (William Ash) scheme to overpower Home Farm and destroy Kim Tate (Claire King).

Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope) left bride-to-be Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) stunned in tonight's Emmerdale (6th June), when he suddenly confessed that he couldn't marry her .

Nicky is actually in love with a man called Ally (Josh Horrocks), and isn't comfortable with deceiving Gabby. After meeting up with Ally, though, Nicky felt forced to stick to the plan, and he rejected him - but Ally was determined not to give up on Nicky.

As the ITV soap continued, preparations for the big day were now in full swing as mother of the bride, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), took photos of wedding planner Leyla Harding's (Roxy Shahidi) creations, while Kim's spouse Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) advised Nicky that if the wife is happy, the husband should be too!

Claire King as Kim Tate and William Ash as Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale ITV

The oblivious Gabby, meanwhile, was beaming as she got ready for the nuptials, as she and young son Thomas greeted their loved ones and Gabby admitted to feeling like everything was going swimmingly. A typical soap statement just before things are about to go horribly wrong!

As for Kim, she and Caleb met with 'architect' Adrian, little knowing that the man had been helping Caleb hack into her passwords so the latter could clear her bank accounts that very day during the ceremony. Kim offered Caleb a glass of champagne and seemed well and truly taken in as she declared they made a good team.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later, Caleb's smugness continued as he waited for the right moment to ruin Kim; while Nicky received a call from Ally who had rocked up outside Home Farm and made his way inside. Nicky managed to drag Ally away from the guests, but Ally thought his presence would sway Nicky into walking away from Gabby. Nicky turned him down once more and sent Ally away, just as Gabby emerged wearing her wedding dress.

In Thomas's bedroom, Nicky found Gabby and told her she looked amazing. But when Gabby went on to mention that Bernice had spotted his 'friend' Ally, Nicky covered and also lied that his 'terminally ill' father couldn't attend the wedding - a ruse which had been his reason for bringing the day forward.

When Gabby then asked Nicky to adopt her little boy, this prompted Nicky to explain that he couldn't do it - and he couldn't marry Gabby either, because he's gay. How will Gabby react to this bombshell - and will the rest of the truth come out?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.