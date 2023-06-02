Chloe asked Mack if they could be a proper family with their baby son Reuben, but his feelings for estranged wife Charity are clearly still strong.

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) rejected Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) in tonight's Emmerdale (2nd June), after learning that Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) wants to divorce him.

Tonight, Chloe confided in her sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), and Amy's fiancé Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) - who also happens to be Mack's nephew.

Amy again advised Chloe to commit to being a strong single mum, and Matty agreed. Meanwhile, Mack was happy when Charity agreed to she and son Moses spending another few hours with Mack.

But when Mack got carried away with planning Moses's birthday party, things became a bit too familiar for Charity, who is still hurting over her husband's betrayal.

Mack realised he had overstepped the mark, but Charity warned him she wouldn't let him use Moses to worm his way back into her life.

While Charity confessed that she wished she could forgive Mack, she ultimately announced that she wanted a divorce. Mack was upset and begged her for one last chance, adding that he still loved her.

Charity explained that she had hoped to keep him in Moses's life, but now felt that this would just confuse her son into thinking they might get back together.

Mack's endless apologies weren't enough for Charity, who was relieved when he finally accepted her wishes.

At The Woolpack, Charity revealed her news to her extended family. Feeling low, Mack sat in his car when he was confronted by Amy, who reminded him he was late to meet Chloe with Reuben.

Amy warned him that he needed to be upfront with Chloe - so Mack headed over to the house to speak to her.

Becoming more and more aware of how smitten Chloe was, Mack gently made it clear that, although Charity was filing for divorce, he was not going to pursue a new relationship - but he would always support Chloe as a co-parent.

But as Mack picked up Reuben and doted on him, Chloe couldn't help looking on fondly. Is she setting herself up for heartache?

