Silent Witness season 29 is well underway, with Nikki and Jack and the team currently navigating life in Birmingham after making the move from the English capital.

But despite their new surroundings, the cases remain as challenging and complex as ever – which will impact personal relationships, as teased by Emilia Fox.

"When I look back on the series there is always a theme to them and the last series was definitely about love," she explained.

"The theme of this series, across the stories, is trust and what we can believe in and what’s real. That crosses from stories about AI, to trust in relationships and Jack has some big storylines in this series."

In the last episode, Jack unwittingly found himself part of a far right group, but despite managing to extricate himself, there was a troubling development at the end of the episode, just as Nikki and Jack were moving into their new home.

"He's more affected by the trials and tribulations of his work and we see that play out majorly in this series," said David Caves. "Jack is really tested... a very personal odyssey he must go on alone."

Silent Witness usually airs on Monday night on BBC One and iPlayer, but there's been some schedule confusion of late after one episode was rescheduled due to a real-life incident, airing at a later date instead.

Death in Paradise also aired in its place on Monday 16 February after the murder mystery was moved due to an FA cup tie.

With four episodes still remaining of the current instalment, find out below when you can watch them on BBC One and iPlayer below.

When do new episodes of Silent Witness air?

The remaining episodes will follow their original scheduling pattern, which you can find below:

Season 29, episodes 7 - Monday 23 February.

Season 29, episode 8 - Tuesday 24 February.

Season 29, episode 9 - Monday 2 March.

Season 30, episode 10 - Tuesday 3 March.

The new episodes will also drop on BBC iPlayer on Monday morning.

How many episodes are in Silent Witness season 29?

Silent Witness season 29 is comprised of 10 episodes in total.

And it seems more are on their way. While the BBC hasn't officially announced season 30, filming is seemingly already underway according to a Facebook post featuring Fox.

Silent Witness seasons 1-28 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

