There's never a dull moment in Death in Paradise.

From Mervin's brother Solomon making off with all his belongings, to Selwyn discovering the island is furious with him for walking away after they campaigned to save his job, and new sergeant Mattie Fletcher making quite the entrance, season 15 has been a lively affair.

The cases, meanwhile, are no less testing. In the latest episode, the team investigate the fatal shooting of a pensioner in his home. They believe they've identified the culprit, but the waters are soon muddied when their prime suspect produces a solid alibi.

As the investigation deepens, a hidden secret comes to light, suggesting the victim may not have been quite as innocent as first assumed.

Elsewhere, Selwyn attempts to rebuild trust by launching a new community initiative. But tensions quickly flare when Mervin goes rogue during the event.

So yes – never a dull day in Saint Marie.

Normally, new episodes air on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. But there's been a schedule shake-up.

Here's when you can catch the next instalment.

Why Death in Paradise isn't on BBC One this week

Catherine Garton as Sergeant Mattie Fletcher and Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Officer Sebastian Rose in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Lou Denim

The series has been bumped from its usual Friday slot (13 February) on BBC One due to the FA Cup match between Hull City and Chelsea.

When will Death in Paradise be back on screens?

Season 15, episode 3 of Death in Paradise will now air on BBC One on Monday (16 Feb) at 9pm.

It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 8:45pm on Friday 13 February.

Has Death in Paradise been renewed for season 16?

Yes – the cast are set to beginning filming again at the end of April.

"Everything commences again," said Shaquille Ali-Yebuah. "Back out to Guadeloupe, hurry up and get our tan back. I'm looking like Bart Simpson right now. It's going to be exciting."

