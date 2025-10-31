The FA Cup first round proper signals the start of the main draw for the world's oldest football competition.

Non-league teams will be joined by all 48 sides across League One and League Two as the competition heats up following the intense preliminary rounds.

Eighth-tier Maldon & Tiptree enter the weekend as the lowest-ranked side left in the competition. They will face third-tier Port Vale at Vale Park on Sunday.

Other sizeable mismatches include Brackley Town against Notts County and Gainsborough Trinity, who dispatched Hartlepool in the qualifiers, versus Accrington Stanley.

Fans across the nation will be digging out their tin foil trophies as the magic of the cup threatens to grip football once again.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete FA Cup TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

FA Cup TV schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change.

First round

Friday 31st October 2025

Luton Town v Forest Green Rovers (7:30pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ Premium

Saturday 1st November 2025

Chelmsford City v Braintree Town (12:00pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports 3 / discovery+ Premium

Brackley Town v Notts County (5:30pm) TNT Sports 3 / discovery+ Premium / BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport Website

Sunday 2nd November 2025

South Shields v Shrewsbury Town (12:00pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ Premium

Eastleigh v Walsall (2:15pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+ Premium / BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport Website

Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree (3:00pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ Premium

Gainsborough Trinity v Accrington Stanley (5:15pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports 2 / discovery+ Premium

Monday 3rd November 2025

Tamworth v Leyton Orient (7:30pm) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ Premium

FA Cup TV rights 2025/26

TNT Sports and BBC share the live broadcasting rights for the FA Cup in 2025/26.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the matches on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

You can also catch FA Cup matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.

