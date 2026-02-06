There's Commissioner chaos in season 15 of Death in Paradise as Patterson struts back into power, but has Saint Marie moved on?

After returning to the island and stepping back into his role, he quickly learns it's not business as usual.

Following a run-in with tabloid journalist Anton Busette outside the yacht club – where Selwyn is shown a draft article about him – he later meets with Catherine, who doesn't hold back when he questions the community's sudden change of heart towards him.

"After everything I've done for this island, this is the thanks I receive?" he sighs, before noticing his friend has gone quiet.

"This island petitioned to get you your job back, and you walked away without any explanation – like you didn't care," she says. "And now, months later, you come back as if nothing happened."

Selwyn is quick to insist he still cares about Saint Marie, and that Catherine knows that – but she's blunt in return.

"But others don’t. All they know is you abandoned them… and it's up to you to change their minds."

And after some deliberation, Selwyn comes up with a plan of action...

First, he shuts down Anton's story by releasing his own statement, taking full accountability for his actions.

"It hurt to think that the bond I had forged with this island had been broken, but the circumstances were of my own making," he explains.

Selwyn then announces he'll be "commencing an initiative", with help from his team and Catherine, in the hope of rebuilding trust with the community – something we've already seen hints of during his exchange with a group of local fishermen.

But it's in next week's episode that the hard work truly begins…

In the teaser, Selwyn is seen hosting a town hall where he faces some difficult questions from members of the public, whose frustrations have clearly been building for quite some time.

Will he win them over? Of course he will – although it's certain to be an uncomfortable and humbling experience for Selwyn, who is only now truly understanding the damage his exit has done.

But as they say, the best things in life don't come easy. And there's every chance his bond with the island could be strengthened even further than it was before he left – with Selwyn emerging a better commissioner, and a better man, in the process.

"He's come back with renewed energy, and he's going to deal with the island in a slightly different way," teased Don Warrington. "I think he's going to be a new man, remade."

Death in Paradise season 15 airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

