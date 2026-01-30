Selwyn Patterson has endured his fair share of challenges of late in long-running BBC series Death in Paradise. From his brush with death in season 13 after he was shot, to being cruelly replaced last season — and by someone who wasn’t a patch on him — it’s been as far from smooth sailing as one can get.

But according to actor Don Warrington, fans shouldn't anticipate calmer waters for the commissioner.

"I wouldn't think so," he said at the Radio Times Covers Party 2026 when asked if we can expect a calmer period for him. "I wouldn't think so at all. He can't settle, that's the nature of Selwyn."

On a more profound note, does the commissioner feel different to Warrington after such a turbulent, life-changing period?

"Well, I would think so," he nodded. "He's come back with renewed energy, and he’s going to deal with the island in a slightly different way.

"I think he's going to be a new man, remade."

Don Warrington as Selwyn in Death in Paradise. Lou Denim

In season 15 of the murder mystery, the Saint Marie locals are still reeling over the fact that they campaigned to get Selwyn his job back, only for him to initially reject it and leave the island.

But following some advice from Catherine, he "sets out to rebuild trust — though winning back Saint Marie may prove easier said than done", teases the synopsis.

"She helps the team to understand that they must do something to regain the islanders' trust in them as a police force," Élizabeth Bourgine said (via the BBC).

"Throughout the series, there's a running thread of the people of Saint Marie learning to rely on one another and count on one another, so when Selwyn left, it felt like a betrayal to the people of Saint Marie.

"Catherine helps the team to understand how the island is feeling, and what they need to do moving forward."

Given that there's much work to be done, and that a potential Selwyn exit has been an ongoing storyline for much of the show recently, can we all rest easy, with Warrington planning to remain indefinitely?

"My advice is assume nothing," Warrington also told RadioTimes.com. "There will be many twists and turns to come and I think that's what's exciting about the series — to follow the characters and see where they go, and whether you approve or not."

One thing's for certain – if he was to actually leave the show, the Death in Paradise faithful simply wouldn’t stand for it.

"Apparently there has been an outcry," Don Warrington previously said of the reaction to his departure.

"It's flattering, and I would be dishonest if I said it wasn't. But it came as a surprise to realise how deeply the characters had got into the consciousness of the public."

Of his future, he echoed the same sentiment, adding: "It's a year at a time. That's how it has always been and how it will continue."

But for now, he's officially back — and in his rightful role as commissioner – as his team are tasked with solving "a myriad of baffling cases".

There's also a new sergeant, Mattie Fletcher, who has replaced Ginny Holder's Darlene Curtis, while Mervin is set to meet his half-brother Solomon for the first time – which doesn't pan out as he'd hoped.

With a whirlwind of drama still to come, Selwyn's unflappable nature feels more essential than ever.

Welcome back, sir.

Death in Paradise season 15 premieres on 30th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

