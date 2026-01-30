Death in Paradise fans are well versed in saying goodbye to characters as cast members move on to pastures new, and it was recently confirmed that Ginny Holder would not be returning for season 15.

There was already some speculation that police officer Darlene Curtis might be on her way out after she only appeared briefly in last year's Christmas special – and via phone screen – as she was said to be caring for her aunt. And in the season 15 premiere, we're told that she will not be back for the "foreseeable".

"Playing Darlene was an absolute gift – saying goodbye has been far more emotional than I ever expected," Holder – who joined in season 7 – wrote on Instagram. "The love and support for Darlene has meant the world to me… you've made this journey unforgettable."

Speaking about saying goodbye to their co-star at the Radio Times Covers Party 2026, Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (Officer Sebastian Rose) admitted that her exit was a "surprise", adding: "We miss her. I actually did my first audition with her, and that was my partner in crime in my first season. She's going to be missed."

"I don't think you want to say crime," teased Commissioner Selwyn Patterson star Don Warrington, with Ali-Yebuah swiftly correcting himself: "She's my partner in discovery. She was amazing. She's definitely going to be missed."

Warrington, who's known Holder "for years", said that it was "sad, it's always sad when you lose somebody".

"But these things happen. It's the nature of the business."

But while Darlene is no longer around, Sergeant Mattie Fletcher, played by Catherine Garton, has entered the building.

"She's my new partner in discovery, she's amazing," added Ali-Yebuah. "Catherine's very talented, and her character adds a different edge to the series.

"She's got this new energy that she's brought from the island of Jamaica to Sainte Marie. She's a bit rugged, ready to get dirty for the cause and for the team, so it's going to be very interesting. I think the audience is really going to love her."

Death in Paradise stars Don Warrington and Shaquille Ali-Yebuah at the Radio Times Covers Party. Ray Burmiston for Radio Times

Officer Sebastian Rose and Detective Sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) are tasked with helping Mattie settle in her new role, but "with shadows from her past beginning to surface, her arrival may bring more complications than anyone bargained for," reads the official synopsis.

Death in Paradise season 15 premieres on 30th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

