❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Death in Paradise star says Ginny Holder's exit was a "surprise" – but "these things happen"
It was recently confirmed that Ginny Holder would not be returning for the BBC murder mystery's 15th season.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 30 January 2026 at 10:27 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad