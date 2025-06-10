Elsewhere, Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) erupts with fury before suddenly going missing - what's going on?

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is reeling when she finds out about granddaughter Sarah Sugden's (Katie Hill) cancer.

Also, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) is not happy with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 16th June - Friday 20th June 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Robert Sugden is rejected by Aaron Dingle as John Sugden makes a threat

Aaron and Victoria in Emmerdale. ITV

Aaron tells Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) that he's decided not to visit Robert in prison, and an understanding Vic heads off there alone.

But when Vic later reveals the state she found Robert in, Aaron feels awful as Vic is at a loss over how to help her brother.

Aaron visits Robert in prison. ITV

Aaron ultimately changes his mind and visits Robert, who again tells Aaron that he still loves him.

Aaron remains adamant that John is the right man for him, and Robert is devastated as he agrees to leave Aaron alone.

But John has realised where Aaron has gone, and it's not long before Robert comes face-to-face with John once more in the prison visiting room.

John makes a threat to Robert. ITV

Robert tells John that their late father Jack (Clive Hornby) would have wanted nothing to do with him, then puts the boot in by revealing he and Aaron kissed on his wedding day to John.

John is furious and ready to explode, telling Robert he has no idea what John is capable of.

This leaves Robert convinced that John is hiding something, and he vows to return to the village...

2. Robert Sugden battles prison demons as he returns to the village for good

Robert announces his arrival. ITV

Secret killer John is left feeling like he's losing control, but ironically it's his own behaviour that has sealed Robert's future plans!

Aaron and John are shocked when a newly released Robert enters their flat, declaring that he's back to spend time with his family.

Robert is back! ITV

Robert adds that they'll be seeing of lot more of him, but what will Robert's next move be?

Will he uncover John's crimes?

Victoria has a warning for Robert. ITV

As he settles back in at Keepers, Victoria warns Robert that he needs to face up to his prison trauma before it sends him on a one-way trip back behind bars.

What exactly has Robert endured during his years in prison?

3. Bear Wolf goes missing after a shocking encounter

Bear loses control. ITV

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) is frustrated to see Bear's motorbike parts strewn around Tenant's cottage, having gifted him the old motorbike to fix up.

Paddy is struggling with the living situation with his dad, and he and wife Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) come up with a plan.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bear arrives at the garage to find them waiting for him, and he's chuffed to hear that Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has agreed to let him fix his bike there instead.

Mandy and Paddy don't see Bear erupt in fury at the bike, with something clearly wrong.

As his frustrations grow, Bear snaps and threatens Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah), with Paddy spotting the incident and putting a stop to it.

Bear snaps towards Kammy. ITV

Paddy despairs, and he and Mandy are dumbfounded when Bear behaves as if nothing has happened. Bear is irritated by their questions and head off upstairs, while Mandy and Paddy fear things are getting worse.

Mandy persuades Paddy to confront the situation head on, but Paddy soon finds that both Bear and the motorbike are missing! Where is Bear?

During an event that previewed the coming weeks on Emmerdale, producer Laura Shaw revealed: "We've got a big storyline coming up for [Bear] and he's going to go off screen for a little while.

"When he comes back, you'll see a very different Bear in a really different situation. We're all going to be watching and asking, 'What the hell happened here?'"

4. Charity Dingle discovers Sarah Sugden's cancer diagnosis

Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle. ITV

Sarah goes for her procedure, and she's elated when Dr Knapp reveals they managed to retrieve a good amount of eggs to test for viability.

But later, Charity answers a call on Sarah's phone from the hospital, and is horrified by what she hears.

Sarah is caught out when a furious Charity confronts her about her diagnosis of cervical cancer.

With Sarah determined to go ahead with IVF despite needing treatment for her illness, will Charity stand in her way?

5. Tracy Robinson shuns Vanessa Woodfield

Tracy and Vanessa in Emmerdale. ITV

Vanessa tries to get through to Tracy, but Tracy is not interested in her sister's excuses.

Why is Tracy so angry with Vanessa?

Tracy has found herself a police suspect in Nate's (Jurell Carter) murder, but is this situation linked to that?

With John the true culprit, have his actions isolated poor Tracy?

Anyone affected by Sarah's story can find out more information or seek support via Macmillan.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.