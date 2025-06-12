The ITV soap delighted fans by bringing back the fan-favourite character last month, and while Robert was promptly sent back behind bars, it won't be long before he's back in ex-husband Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) orbit.

In the latest episode, airing on Thursday (12th June 2025), a visiting order sent from Robert to Aaron causes tension with Aaron's new husband, Robert's half-brother John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth).

Secretive John finds the letter, and official spoilers have already confirmed that Aaron will eventually get hold of the visiting order.

This leads to a heart-to-heart between Aaron and John as they confront the issue head-on, but you'll have to tune in on ITVX, or at 7:30pm on ITV, for what happens next.

Trouble for Aaron and John. ITV

However, as Aaron later tells Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) that he won't be going to see Robert, it looks like John will be breathing a sigh of relief that their marriage is Aaron's priority.

Meanwhile, killer John is pretending to support Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh), all while having framed her for his killing of Nate (Jurell Carter).

While Tracy hopes that her sister Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) will corroborate her alibi, there's a showdown at the Woolpack.

After a war of words, Tracy ends up slapping Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly).

John witnesses the chaos, but will Tracy go down for his crime?

The story is about to take another dramatic turn.

As for Aaron's decision, everything changes when, next week, an upset Vic reports back that Robert is a shell of himself.

John watches Tracy lose control. ITV

Aaron will head to the prison after all, with a special episode focusing only on Robert, Aaron, John and Victoria.

Robert declares his love to Aaron, and by the end of their conversation, Aaron has made it clear that he's chosen John.

Unfortunately, John will realise where Aaron has gone, and when he taunts Robert and makes a dark threat, Robert will reveal the kiss he shared with Aaron on his wedding day to John.

John's behaviour raises some red flags with Robert, who intends to move back to the village and keep an eye on John.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

