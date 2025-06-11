John accidentally caused Nate's death last year, and he dumped his body in the lake.

Once found, Nate's fate was close to being pinned on his dad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), as Cain had launched a violent attack on Nate the last time he saw him.

Then Cain began to wonder if Tracy's insistence that he was to blame was to cover her own tracks, and she was publicly accused.

With the heat still on Cain, his new nephew in-law John vowed to change the police's focus.

John has watched on as Cain accused Tracy. ITV

So, in Wednesday's (11th June 2025) episode, the authorities show up to Tracy's address with a search warrant.

Although adamant that the police won't find anything, Tracy is reeling when they discover Nate's phone in their young daughter Frankie's playhouse!

Viewers know John had Nate's phone in his possession, so he has clearly planted it in order to frame innocent Tracy.

Under questioning at the station, Tracy can't believe her ears when detectives explain that the removal man she mentioned, who had collected Nate's things, cannot be traced.

Returning to the village later, Tracy confronts Cain, but with him now convinced of her guilt, things turn nasty between the pair.

Will Tracy be able to clear her name?

This episode can be seen now on ITVX or tonight at 7.30pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

