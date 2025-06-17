Back behind bars, Robert has suffered a beating, and when his sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) is upset after visiting him, Robert's ex-husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) relents and heads to the prison to see him after all.

Robert tells Aaron that he loves him, but Aaron insists that he has chosen John, who he ultimately wed last month after second thoughts when coming face-to-face with Robert for the first time in almost six years.

A devastated Robert agrees to leave Aaron alone, but everything changes when John finds out where Aaron has gone.

Aaron visits Robert. ITV

John pays his own visit to Robert, who tells his unwanted sibling that their late dad, Jack (Clive Hornby), wouldn't have wanted anything to do with John.

It's tense between the pair, with Farnworth's John a worthy adversary for Robert - although we all know who we're rooting for!

When Robert reveals that he and Aaron kissed on the day of the wedding, John dishes out a warning that Robert has no idea what he is capable of.

This leads Robert to have a change of heart over his future, and he will vow to return to the village in order to thwart John.

Of course, Robert has no idea that killer John has already proven just how dangerous he is.

Emmerdale has revealed that Robert will arrive home later in the week, but the ITV soap is keeping the full extent of Aaron and Robert's visit under wraps until transmission.

There are some surprises, and the dynamic between reunited stars Miller and Hawley is as captivating as ever, as Aaron and Robert go over old ground.

It's a powerful episode that you won't want to miss, and you can tune in now on ITVX or wait until 7:30pm on ITV to find out what happens next.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

