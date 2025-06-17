Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) is determined to keep the Dingles away from Nate's (Jurell Carter) funeral, while Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) is hellbent on taking revenge on Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).

Also, Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) suspects that his troubled father Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) could have a serious condition.

Finally, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) plans to honour the birthday of his late wife Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 23rd June - Friday 27th June 2025.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Will John Sugden kill Robert Sugden after shock drugging?

John stirs up trouble. ITV

Robert feels guilty about Victoria's (Isabel Hodgins) black eye and decides to move out, but Vic is worried about him.

Caleb Miligan (William Ash) is pressured by John to end Robert's trial employment, and Robert is disappointed when Caleb invents a cover story; but Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) inadvertently confirms John's interference.

Robert with a male date. ITV

Robert confronts John, who is more determined than ever to get rid of Robert after seeing Vic's black eye.

John urges Vic to report Robert for hitting her, upsetting an overhearing Robert.

Robert seeks help from ex-husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), who rejects him, so Robert tries to distract himself with drinking and hook-ups.

John considers what to do with Robert. ITV

His mood is brought down when a passing Aaron has no reaction to his attempt to make him jealous.

When Robert's date drugs him, John intervenes, driving off with an unconscious Robert in his van.

Robert lies in the back of the van while killer John holds a syringe and hovers over his lifeless body.

Robert is soon terrified to wake up in the back of the van with no memory of how he got there.

Will he realise that John is behind it?

2. Sarah Sugden faces serious setback after cancer surgery

Cain threatens Jacob. ITV

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) assumes that Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) knows about Sarah's IVF, and Cain is furious to realise he's out of the loop as Sarah witnesses him threatening Jacob.

Cain and Sarah are left at odds, and she's doubting her plans thanks to Cain's negative reaction. Jacob later shocks Sarah by offering to be her sperm donor, but as we await her answer, focus turns to her treatment for cervical cancer.

Sarah wants to hear that Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) fully supports her baby plan before she has her surgery, and Charity tries to assure her that she can still support her even if she thinks it's the wrong decision.

Charity with Sarah. ITV

But she feels terrible when she manages to upset Sarah right before the operation.

Cain and Charity wait for news at the hospital, but there's panic when the surgeon explains that things haven't gone to plan.

Will Sarah be okay?

Anyone affected by Sarah's story can find out more information or seek support via Macmillan.

3. Tracy Robinson bans the Dingles from Nate's funeral

Belle tries to help Cain. ITV

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) hears Tracy planning Nate's funeral and asks if she'll let Cain attend.

Tracy says he's still banned; but when Belle tries to make Tracy see that no one knows what really happened to Nate, Tracy thinks Belle's accusing her of his murder.

Tracy then decides to bar the whole Dingle clan from coming to the funeral, and Cain takes the news hard.

Belle persuades Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) to try and convince Tracy to think again about the Dingles.

But when broken Tracy says that the funeral is her last chance to make it up to Nate for letting him down when he was alive, Vanessa can't bring herself to broach the subject with her.

Will Tracy realise she's blaming the wrong people?

4. Joe Tate plans to teach enemy Billy Fletcher a lesson

Joe schemes - again! ITV

Joe finds his car has been keyed and is sure Billy is responsible.

He plans to teach Billy a lesson, but Joe is soon panicked to realise someone has been in his bedroom and stolen his autoimmune suppressant drugs.

When Joe tells Sam Dingle (James Hooton) of his suspicions that Billy is conducting a low-level revenge campaign against him, Sam urges him to have it out with Billy.

But Joe is humiliated when an attempt to confront Billy at the depot goes wrong.

Sam then plants the idea that a replacement Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), AKA a new right hand man, might help, giving Joe an idea.

Joe meets Shaun (James Boyland) and enlists him to teach Billy a lesson in manners, but what happens next?

5. Paddy Dingle's dementia fears for Bear Wolf

Bear, Paddy and Marlon in Emmerdale. ITV

Paddy tells Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) his worries over Bear's recent behaviour, and she tells him it would be wise for him to get his dad to the doctor for a dementia test.

Paddy gently broaches the subject, but Bear is annoyed, and his reaction leaves Paddy more worried than ever for his dad.

Gabby then plants the seed that Paddy could try and do an online dementia test without Bear knowing.

But it's soon clear to Paddy and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) that doing a dementia test on an unwitting participant is harder than they thought.

Will Bear work out their plan?

6. Matty Barton and Victoria Sugden mark the late Amy Barton's birthday

Victoria and Matty ITV

Matty is grateful when Victoria is keen to help him mark Amy's birthday.

Amy tragically died in February after a limousine crashed into a frozen lake. Amy fell through the ice, but after being rescued, she passed away in hospital.

As Matty pays tribute to his beloved wife, we're left wondering if Matty could one day pursue adoption, as Palmisciano recently told RadioTimes.com that he'd love to see his alter ego honour Amy's wishes.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

