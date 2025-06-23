It's a bad day all round for troubled Robert, who is horrified to see half-sister Victoria's (Isabel Hodgins) black eye after he accidentally hit her after being woken from an uneasy sleep.

Robert announces his plan to move out, but a worried Victoria manages to get him to open up about his ordeal in prison.

Later, Robert heads to work at the depot with Caleb Miligan (William Ash), but his new job isn't to last, all thanks to John's interference.

Victoria finds Robert and John mid-showdown. ITV

As John puts pressure on Caleb to sack Robert, the secret killer pulls out his trump card.

And, with John having disposed of evil Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) body and kept its whereabouts from Caleb, new husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and everyone else involved, you can guess where this is going.

After all, why else would Caleb give in to John's demands?

Caleb comes up with a cover story to explain why he can't keep Robert on the staff, but when Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) unwittingly disproves this explanation, it doesn't take long for Robert to work out that John is to blame.

When Robert confronts John, the pair square up to each other and, while John vows to get rid of Robert once and for all, Robert has the same intentions for John.

As John spots Vic's injury, he erupts in fury, but as pictures show, Vic jumps to Robert's defence.

You'll have to tune in via ITVX, or at 7:30pm on ITV, to see how it all plays out, but it's safe to say that viewers will also be siding firmly with fan favourite Robert.

The story is set to take an even darker turn this week, when John intercepts a drugged Robert and stands over him with a syringe. Will Robert be rescued?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

