John put an unconscious Robert in his van and turned up the radio as he drove away, leaving us wondering whether Robert would become his latest casualty.

As the ITV soap continues, John has pulled over and is seen peering at Robert's lifeless form.

John prepares a syringe and considers his next move, at which point Robert wakes up with no memory of how he got into this state.

John peering inside the van as Robert lays unconscious in Emmerdale. ITV

The question is, will Robert rumble John?

The creepy medic loves to play the hero, but in this case he's desperate to get rid of Robert, who is the true love of John's new husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

You can visit ITVX now for all the details, or you can tune in to the episode at 7:30pm on ITV1.

As expected, there are dramatic scenes ahead as Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) is drawn into the chaos of what's happened, with an outcome that's rather bizarre, to say the least.

All eyes will be on Robert as he recovers from this ordeal, and fans will be pleading with him to uncover John's many crimes.

While we anticipate a slow-burn build to John's exposure and inevitable downfall, Robert's presence has certainly brought the village back to life.

But have John's latest actions sparked any suspicion among the, so far, gullible villagers?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

