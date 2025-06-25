Emmerdale airs outcome of Robert Sugden's spiking ordeal in ITVX release
Robert wakes up...
**Contains spoilers for Wednesday's Emmerdale episode (25th June), currently available to stream on ITVX.**
Robert Sugden's (Ryan Hawley) fate is revealed in Wednesday's (25th June 2025) edition of Emmerdale, after he was drugged by a date and then kidnapped by sinister half-brother John (Oliver Farnworth).
John put an unconscious Robert in his van and turned up the radio as he drove away, leaving us wondering whether Robert would become his latest casualty.
As the ITV soap continues, John has pulled over and is seen peering at Robert's lifeless form.
John prepares a syringe and considers his next move, at which point Robert wakes up with no memory of how he got into this state.
The question is, will Robert rumble John?
The creepy medic loves to play the hero, but in this case he's desperate to get rid of Robert, who is the true love of John's new husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
You can visit ITVX now for all the details, or you can tune in to the episode at 7:30pm on ITV1.
As expected, there are dramatic scenes ahead as Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) is drawn into the chaos of what's happened, with an outcome that's rather bizarre, to say the least.
All eyes will be on Robert as he recovers from this ordeal, and fans will be pleading with him to uncover John's many crimes.
While we anticipate a slow-burn build to John's exposure and inevitable downfall, Robert's presence has certainly brought the village back to life.
But have John's latest actions sparked any suspicion among the, so far, gullible villagers?
Read more:
- Emmerdale airs sinister cliffhanger for Robert Sugden in disturbing ITVX release
- 4 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Paddy Dingle injured in dog attack and villain Ray arrives
- Emmerdale airs blackmail scheme as John and Robert Sugden do battle in ITVX release
- Emmerdale airs ominous John Sugden cliffhanger in ITVX release
- Emmerdale teases Robron future in emotional Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden scenes
- 6 Emmerdale spoilers: Robert Sugden in deadly danger from John Sugden after shock spiking
- Emmerdale star set to return to ITV soap after 2 years off screens
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.