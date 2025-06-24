Emmerdale airs sinister cliffhanger for Robert Sugden in disturbing ITVX release
A nightmare begins.
**Contains spoilers for Tuesday's Emmerdale episode (24th June), currently available to stream on ITVX.**
Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) is in grave danger in a particularly tense edition of Emmerdale.
The beloved character, who is back in the village for good after almost six years in prison, is trying to put his life back together.
Staying with half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), Robert's PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) quickly surfaced and he accidentally hit Vic.
Newfound sibling John (Oliver Farnworth) blackmailed Caleb Miligan (William Ash) into sacking Robert, and after spotting Vic's black eye, John was furious.
In Tuesday's (24th June 2025) episode, John tries to persuade Vic to kick Robert out.
An upset Robert walks in on the conversation, and later, he bumps into his ex-husband, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), who is now unfortunately married to secret villain John.
Robert reaches out to Aaron for support, and while it's clear Aaron does still care, he ultimately rejects him again, leaving Robert feeling more alone than ever.
In an effort to distract himself, Robert turns to drinking and meets a man called Owen (Simon Haines) for a hook-up.
The pair have something of a date first, and Aaron spots them together but has no reaction, leaving Robert feeling even lower.
While Robert's back is turned, Owen laces Robert's glass with drugs, witnessed by a scheming John.
John steps in to 'save' Robert after he's unknowingly swallowed the drugs, and it's not long before John is putting Robert in the back of his van and driving away.
In Wednesday's (25th June) edition of Emmerdale, John will be seen standing over a lifeless Robert while holding a syringe.
Sinister John is already harbouring several deadly secrets – is he about to add Robert to his hitlist?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
