Emmerdale icon spotted on set 7 years after exit
Adam Thomas has been back at the farm – but his character is not expected to return to our screens.
Adam Thomas has shared an image of himself back on the set of Emmerdale – seven years after he departed the ITV soap.
The actor posted the photo, which saw him posing next to the iconic Emmerdale sign with his thumb up, on his personal Instagram page alongside the caption: "I'm BACK!!!!"
But fans hoping this might spell a return for his character Adam Barton shouldn't get their hopes up. RadioTimes.com understands there are no current plans for the character of Adam to return to Emmerdale and he was filming for something else.
Thomas played Adam Barton on the soap for almost a decade, first appearing in 2009 and making his dramatic final appearance in January 2018 – after he falsely confessed to the murder of Emma Barton to protect his mum Moira Dingle, who was actually guilty.
The last we saw of the character, he was being broken out of a prison van on the day of his sentencing, and he is now thought to be living abroad.
Since leaving the soap, Thomas' most notable acting work has been on the reboot of Waterloo Road – in which he reprised his role as Donte Charles from the original run.
He also appeared on the 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2023, in which he was paired with Luba Mushtuk and was the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the show.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
